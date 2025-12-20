Welsh pub named ‘Best Spot for a Seaside Pint’ in the UK

One of Wales’ most iconic seaside pubs has made it to the number one position in a rundown of the Best Spots for a Seaside Pint in the UK.

The ever-popular, Tŷ Coch Inn in Pwllheli, a favourite of the Instagram snapper, isn’t alone in the top ten either, with two spots in Pembrokeshire also appearing in the coveted top ten.

There’s something special about a seaside pint — sea air, salty chips, and a cold one in hand. So, just in time for the tail end of summer, Big 7 has dropped its list of The 25 Best Spots for a Seaside Pint in the UK.

The judges asked their 367k Instagram followers to tell us their favourite places for a pint by the sea, then combined that with recommendations from the Big 7 Travel editorial team and online reviews to narrow down the ultimate list.

Tŷ Coch Inn

The charming Tŷ Coch Inn was an undeniably perfect decision by the judges, with its unrivalled backdrop in one of Wales’ most breathtaking locations.

The judges described Tŷ Coch Inn as: “A beachfront boozer with an unbeatable view, the Tŷ Coch Inn gets all the love it deserves.

“Watch the fishing boats bob in the calm waters, looking out to the rolling Yr Eifl underneath an enormous sky, with the sandy beach at your feet. It’s only reachable on foot, but there are few better spots for enjoying a pint than right here, on the Llŷn Peninsula.”

The team at Big 7 added: “Tŷ Coch Inn earns the top spot on Big 7 Travel’s list thanks to its breathtaking location on the Llŷn Peninsula, a true gem along the Welsh coast.

“Only reachable on foot, the walk makes that first seaside pint even more rewarding. With views of Yr Eifl, fishing boats in the bay, and soft sand underfoot, it’s a perfect slice of north Wales charm.”

Other Welsh entries

At number six, the second highest entry for Wales, is The Griffin, Pembrokeshire.

Big 7 write: “There’s always a buzz at this much-loved coastal pub. Wth its view over a sparkling bay, encircled by soft green hills, it’s easy to see why.

“Boats bob gently in the water, docking at the floating pontoon below, while the kitchen serves up fresh seafood delivered daily. From sun-soaked lunches on the rooftop terrace to golden sunset pints perched by the Griffin’s stone wall, there’s something undeniably special about this place.”

At number ten is The Druidstone, Pembrokeshire.

The judges said: “Perched on a cliff overlooking St. Brides Bay, the Druidstone boasts one of the most breathtaking views in Pembrokeshire.

“Its laidback charm has kept regulars returning to this hotel for years, but first-timers are just as welcome to enjoy the views from the beer garden.

“Come on Sundays for a legendary roast dinner, and take a 10-minute wander down the cliff path to the long, golden beach.

“For serious walkers, the Druidstone is a beloved pitstop along the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path – but with sea views this good, you might find it hard to move on.”

Further down the list, at number 21, is the tranquil Sailor’s Safety in Newport, Pembrokeshire.

Big 7 share: “The Sailor’s Safety is a nod to seafaring days on the Dinas Island peninsula, when the pub would burn a light through the night to guide ships to safety.

“The humble cottage pub has stood on this craggy shore since 1593 – but the food is anything but old-fashioned. The changing menu is built around fresh seafood, with dishes like wild seabass with vermouth velouté, garlicky mussels, and Pembrokeshire lobster with chimichurri.

“Still, what we’re really here for is the view – a front-row seat to Pwllgwaelod Beach.”

And the fifth welsh entry, at number 23 is the Penhelig Arms, Aberdyfi.

There is no better place to be on a sunny day in Aberdovey than the Penhelig Arms. Whether it’s from the balcony terrace or the beer garden, the Penhelig takes full advantage of the sweeping estuary views. Take a stroll along the beach at low tide, or sit back and enjoy the scenery, where the sparkling waters of Cardigan Bay meet the River Dyfi.

UK Top 10

Tŷ Coch Inn – Pwllheli, North Wales

The Ship Inn – Low Newton-by-the-Sea, Northumberland

Old Neptune – Whitstable, Kent

Harry’s Shack – Portstewart, Northern Ireland

Applecross Inn – Wester Ross, Scottish Highlands

The Griffin – Dale, Pembrokeshire

The White Horse – Brancaster, Norfolk

The Watering Hole – Perranporth, Cornwall

The Jolly Fisherman – Craster, Alnwick

The Druidstone – Pembrokeshire, Wales

Whether you’re planning a coastal staycation or just chasing the last of the sunshine, this list is your ultimate guide to the best pints with a sea breeze. Read the full list here.