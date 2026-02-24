Welsh pupils forge friendships with Ukrainian classmates through school partnerships programme

Four years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, pupils across Wales are forming lasting friendships with Ukrainian classmates through the UK-Ukraine School Partnerships programme.

Schools in Anglesey, Bridgend and Wrexham are among 130 schools across the UK and Ukraine taking part in the British Council initiative which connects schools through shared reading, creative projects and regular online exchanges designed to build empathy, resilience and global awareness.

Year 8 pupils at Ysgol David Hughes in Anglesey which has around 1,200 pupils including a number of Ukrainian students who have joined since 2022, have linked with Lviv Lyceum No 94 in western Ukraine.

Jennifer Charlton, an English teacher at the school, said her experience working with these pupils inspired her to join the programme.

She said: “My interest came from having worked with some Ukrainian pupils at the school, and as an English teacher, the reading aspect really appealed to me.

“It also fits with our wider school development goals – promoting children’s rights, global awareness, and helping pupils become confident, ethical, and creative learners while engaging with the curriculum for Wales.”

In September, she travelled to Kraków, Poland, to meet her partner teacher from the Ukrainian school for the first time. Having only exchanged a few emails beforehand, she quickly established a strong working relationship that will benefit pupils on both sides.

She said: “I was a bit anxious before going, not knowing how we would communicate or work together. But myself and Olena clicked instantly. We share similar interests and approaches to teaching and that made planning the project so much easier.

“We decided on regular online meetings, joint reading activities, and creative tasks for our pupils – and it’s been fantastic to see the children responding so positively ever since.”

Pupils have been reading Alice in Wonderland, exchanging letters, sending Christmas parcels, and taking part in creative activities like making sunflowers and traditional decorations.

Jennifer added: “What my pupils have loved most – and I think it goes both ways – is the letters. Many of them had never had a pen pal before, so receiving something personal from a child in Ukraine, who has chosen to write to them because of shared interests, has been really special.

“They enjoy the same things – waving, doing little gestures like the ‘six, seven thing,’ little dances, shared jokes – and it’s a joy to watch. I don’t think they would have done these activities in the same way if it wasn’t for this project.

She said: “They’ve had a few air raids, and the school has had some damage. They’re about two hours from Ternopil, which had a big raid a couple of months ago. They’ve also been affected by power outages, but the pupils are still coming to school and carrying on with their lessons.”

“I think it’s made our pupils more aware of what children their age go through in other schools, and how resilient they are. But it has also opened them up to the wider world – seeing somebody in a classroom in a different place, with a very different experience, and realising they can still share common interests and enjoy learning together.”

At Brynteg School in Bridgend, Year 7 pupils are collaborating with Burshtyn Lyceum in south-west Ukraine, near the Polish border, on a creative storytelling project using the wordless picture book The Journey by Aaron Becker.

The Welsh pupils have created a Ukrainian central character named Oksana, while their Ukrainian partners developed a Welsh character of their own.

The project is led by literacy lead Vaughn Gibson, who said he was keen to give pupils opportunities to look beyond their immediate surroundings and connect with young people in other parts of the world.

He said: “In a lot of communities, young people’s experiences can understandably be quite local. This programme is a chance to broaden horizons and help them develop a deeper understanding of other cultures and global issues.

“It’s about building empathy and awareness and helping them see that although children in other countries may live very different lives, they often share the same interests and ambitions.”

While further from the front line than other schools in the programme, the Ukrainian school has experienced disruption, including power outages and the targeting of a major energy facility in the area.

He said: “They are lucky to be away from the northeast front line, but they do have a major energy plant in their town that has been targeted. So, while they are relatively safe geographically, the fact that key infrastructure is under threat is quite harrowing.

“This is a wonderful journey for our pupils and a valuable life experience. Sometimes the pupils in Burshtyn have to revert to online learning from home when their town comes under heavy shelling as the war continues around them. It really brings home the reality of what they are living through.

“Generally, though, things have been okay. There have been a couple of occasions when power outages meant we had to reschedule sessions and there are logistical challenges, but the pupils are always eager to see each other online, which is really lovely.”

Mr Gibson travelled to Kraków, Poland, to meet his Ukrainian partner teacher and other participants in the programme.

He said: “It really hit home when a Ukrainian delegate thanked us for giving them a safe bed for two nights, it was emotional. Being in a room with 50 Ukrainian teachers was incredibly inspirational.

“We all brought gifts from home – I brought a Welsh flag and some dragons, and I took a big introduction from my class in a suitcase to hand to the Ukrainian teacher.

“On a very personal level, that felt really special. We also put up photographs on a map, linking our school with the Ukrainian one with ribbons.”

Brynteg School also has Ukrainian pupils who have joined since 2022 and have been able to take part in some sessions.

Vaugh said: “One of our Ukrainian pupils walked into the classroom and saw it decked out in blue and yellow, with everything set up for the online session, he just lit up. It’s been really lovely to involve them and give them a slice of home. They can see the care and effort we’ve put in, and it really helps them feel included and connected.”

In Wrexham, All Saints Primary School has partnered with Nelipyno School in western Ukraine. The project began in January 2026, with pupils in Years 5 and 6 taking part in one-to-one conversations with their Ukrainian peers via a shared Padlet platform.

Despite challenges such as time differences and internet connectivity, pupils have collaborated on activities ranging from reading Lost and Found by Oliver Jeffers and making origami penguins, to exploring traditions and customs together.

Mark Szymura, the school’s Achievement and Inclusion Manager, said: “As a school community, we’re passionate about opening our children’s eyes to the wider world. International connections give learners experiences far beyond their everyday environment, helping them develop empathy and a real understanding of other cultures and lived experiences.

“Through this project, our pupils can build genuine relationships with children in Ukraine – relationships that we hope will be meaningful, long-lasting, and a source of hope at a very challenging time.”

In January, Mark travelled to Kraków, Poland, where he met his partner teacher, Andriana, from Nelipyno School.

He said: “The first morning in Poland was incredibly uplifting. The room was filled with positivity. Hearing the personal stories and day-to-day realities of our Ukrainian colleagues helped us truly appreciate their resilience and determination.

“More than anything, we felt the deep gratitude they expressed for our support. Meeting them face-to-face brought home just how important it is to stand alongside them.”

Mark believes the partnership has helped pupils better understand the realities faced by children living through conflict.

He said: “Our pupils are starting to gain a clearer picture of what life is really like for children in Ukraine – extreme temperatures, limited power, and the daily uncertainties they face.

“As a parent myself, I know how protective we can feel; sometimes in shielding our children, we don’t realise how little they may understand about the realities faced by others, especially those living through conflict.

“This partnership allows them to look beneath the surface and connect with children who, despite everything, still love football, gymnastics, and the simple pleasures of everyday life.

“Even in the short time we’ve been working together, the impact has been remarkable. It’s giving our pupils a chance to truly develop empathy and a deeper understanding of the challenges these young people and their families are facing.

“Our aim is to build relationships that remain meaningful over time – connections that continue to foster empathy, curiosity, and a genuine interest in the wider world.”

Since January 2025, the UK-Ukraine School Partnerships programme has supported around 23,400 young people and is now expanding to reach a further 300 schools, with an estimated 54,000 pupils expected to benefit.

Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, said: “This programme shows the power of schools to build real connections across borders, even in challenging times.

“Pupils in Wales and Ukraine are not just taking part in online lessons and creative projects – they are learning about each other’s lives, developing empathy, resilience, and communication skills.

“In a country like Wales, proud of being a welcoming nation of sanctuary, these links provide not only continuity and hope for pupils affected by conflict, but also reflect the values of compassion and solidarity that define our communities.

“Education is a powerful tool for promoting understanding, peace, and security and the British Council is proud to support schools in creating these meaningful connections.”

Schools and teachers interested in joining the programme can apply before the deadline on 2 March.

For more information visit: https://www.britishcouncil.org/school-resources/uk-ukraine-partnerships.