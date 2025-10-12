Welsh-speaking community grants scheme expanded

Community groups across Wales can now apply for grants of up to £10,000 to help them start a social business or community-led housing project.

For over three years, the scheme has supported Welsh-speaking communities with high densities of second homes, with 64 grants awarded across Gwynedd, Conwy, Anglesey, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

Even more communities will now be able to benefit from the grant as it opens across the whole of Wales, with funding increased to £400,000 for this year.

The Perthyn grant scheme has helped Bys a Bawd Pawb set up as a Community Benefit Society in Llanrwst, Conwy, where the community has come together with the aim of buying and running a beloved shop that has served the community for 50 years. The project aims to create a Welsh literary hub, provide affordable accommodation for local people above the shop as well as offering job and volunteering opportunities.

“Invaluable”

Nia Clwyd Owen, Councillor for Llanrwst and Llanddoged and Chair of the Bys a Bawd Pawb Working Group said: “Without the support of the Perthyn grant, it is unlikely that Bys a Bawd Pawb would be in the strong position the community enterprise finds itself in today.

“The grant has been fundamental to the development of the initiative, enabling the group to appoint a consultant to lead on the community share offer scheme. The work she undertook to raise awareness of the project was invaluable.

“In addition, the grant was used to host a series of events in Llanrwst, giving the local community the opportunity to learn more about the initiative and support it through investment.

“This success is a testament to the power of communities when given the right support. We would like to thank the Perthyn grant scheme for their backing, and the community for their enthusiasm and commitment to creating positive local change.”

Taking control

Hwb Penmachno has also received a Perthyn grant award, to help the community with early-stage elements of their community-led housing initiative.

Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, shared: “These inspiring community-led projects demonstrate the power of local action to strengthen Welsh-speaking communities.

“By expanding the Perthyn grant scheme across Wales, we’re giving more communities the chance to take control of their housing future and ensure the Welsh language remains at the heart of their initiatives.”

Community groups must apply at the latest by 21 November 2025 here: Perthyn – Cwmpas