Welsh stone circles top UK best list this Winter Solstice

Amelia Jones

Ahead of the winter solstice this Sunday, Wales is dominating the list of the UK’s best hidden stone circles, according to new research.

Stone circles across the UK have long been associated with seasonal change, and the winter solstice continues to draw visitors to these ancient sites each year.

While locations such as Stonehenge attract large crowds, researchers say many lesser-known stone circles offer a more peaceful way to mark the shortest day of the year.

The research, carried out by UK holiday park operator Verdant Parks, analysed social media activity, search trends and review data for stone circles.

Each site was given a ‘hidden gem’ score based on its level of visibility, with lower scores indicating less popular locations.

Gors Fawr Stone Circle, Pembrokeshire

At number one in the UK-wide list is Gors Fawr Stone Circle, which sits on open moorland near Mynachlog‑ddu, with 16 standing stones surrounded by wide, panoramic views of the Preseli Hills.

The site is free to visit and has a small layby‑style parking area a short walk from the circle.

Many visitors describe the site as quiet and peaceful. One reviewer wrote that it was “very peaceful” with clean air and amazing views, recommending it as a great stop if you’re in the area. Another described it as “ancient and magical,” highlighting the solitude and tranquillity of the setting.

Tripadvisor reviewers also note that the terrain can be boggy in places, recommending sturdy footwear, and highlight the “incredible stones” and scenic surroundings as reasons it’s worth a visit despite minimal facilities.

Bryn Cader Faner, Gwynedd

Taking the second position, is Bryn Cader Faner.

Located on a windswept ridge in Eryri, Bryn Cader Faner is a Bronze Age cairn circle comprising 18 thin standing stones.

The circle’s dramatic placement makes it highly photogenic, with sweeping views over surrounding valleys and mountains. The site is more remote, requiring a short hike across uneven terrain, but the journey is part of the experience.

Reviewers highlight the stunning landscape and sense of history. One commented that “once you arrive, the views across the valley are beautiful,” while another noted that the trek through muddy paths adds to the circle’s mystical atmosphere.

Bryn Cader Faner is a favourite for those seeking solitude and scenic vistas during the solstice.

Druid’s Circle (Cefn Coch), Conwy

And third place in the top ten, completing the three Welsh front-runners is Druid’s Circle.

Also known as Cefn Coch, Druid’s Circle consists of approximately 30 standing stones, believed to date back over 4,000 years. It is situated in rural Conwy, often visited as part of local hiking routes. The site offers free parking and panoramic views across hills and countryside.

Visitors describe the circle as tranquil and evocative, with one noting the walk to the site is “quiet and scenic, with great views along the way.” While some sections of the path can be uneven, most reviewers agree that the combination of history, isolation, and landscape makes it a rewarding stop for a winter solstice visit.

Top Ten

Gors Fawr Stone Circle

Bryn Cader Faner

Druid’s Circle

Scorhill Stone Circle

Ballynoe Stone Circle

Mitchell’s Fold Stone Circle

Beaghmore Stone Circles

Machrie Moor Stone Circles

Duddo Five Stones

Long Meg and Her Daughters