Welsh theatre company celebrates 40 years of excellence

Lydia Jones

Welsh theatre company Theatr na nÓg has marked 40 years of artistic excellence and community impact.

The theatre company’s profound impact on the community is a testament to its significance and the strong bond it has formed with its audience. From its humble home in Neath, South Wales, Theatr na nÓg has grown into one of Wales’ most innovative and dynamic theatre companies, consistently producing captivating and diverse performances. This year marks a milestone for the company as it celebrates its 40th anniversary, the company’s resilience and commitment to its mission, despite the challenges is a testament to its enduring creativity and relevance. True to its name, which means “land of eternal youth Theatre,” Theatr na nÓg continues to bring fresh and vibrant storytelling to audiences.

Its impressive work includes A Story of Tom Jones, the Musical, based on the early life and career of Tom Jones, which sold out the Wales Millennium Centre in 2016, with standing room only– the first Welsh theatre company to achieve that. The company has only recently returned from a successful nationwide theatre tour of Operation Julie, a prog-rock musical about the biggest drugs-heist the world had ever seen, that happened in West Wales in the 1970s. The Stage selected Operation Julie’s first run as one of the 50 best theatre shows of the year in 2022. The company has also had success with Welsh adaptations of classics like Shirley Valentine and The Woman in Black.

Theatr na nÓg also engages young audiences with productions such as Eye of the Storm, highlighting young carers and girls in STEM; Just Jump, promoting water safety; and its special anniversary show, The Fight, which tells the powerful true story of Cuthbert Taylor, a mixed-heritage boxer from Merthyr Tydfil, barred from the British title due to colour of his skin.

Founded initially as TIC – Theatre in the Community, the company quickly rebranded to Theatre West Glamorgan, a name it carried for many years before becoming Theatr na nÓg in 1999. Throughout its history, the company has remained steadfast in its mission: to create high-quality theatre that resonates with local communities and audiences far beyond. This commitment to accessible, engaging storytelling has been at the heart of its success for four decades.

Remembering her first impressions on joining the company in 1991 as a stage manager, Artistic Director Geinor Styles explains, “Everything about the company, I loved – the ethos of creating unpretentious work, making communities the focal point of the work, telling stories people here could relate to. I loved it.” Styles has gone on to lead a company that balances creating work for school-age audiences with larger touring productions on stages across Wales and beyond. “There’s always been a belief that people could grow up with the company, where they see it with their school, and then later see the company’s work in their local theatre.”

Daniel Evans, Co-Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company and a long-time supporter of Theatr na nÓg, fondly recalls the productions of Theatre West Glamorgan. He reflects on theatre’s profound impact on shaping young minds: “When I was a child, seeing Theatre West Glamorgan shows at Neuadd y Dderwen in Treorci was an inspiring experience. These were original musicals, and being enjoyed in our community in the Rhondda was a source of pride and privilege. Theatr na nÓg is an exciting evolution to the original company, where audiences of all ages can enjoy relevant stories in inventive productions in their communities. Happy Birthday to the company!”

The company’s success in engaging young audiences is proof of its impact. Over 5000 school children will visit The Fight and learn about Cuthbert Taylor. Kath Lecrass, head teacher at Blaenymaes Primary School, said of her visits to the Theatr na nÓg productions: “The impact of every Theatr na nÓg show is immeasurable in terms of engagement with topics and authentic learning. The wide variety of high-quality shows celebrates our rich Welsh culture and heritage with amazing resources to support teaching and learning back in the classroom. Many of our children would never visit the theatre without these opportunities, and the children always highlight Theatr na nÓg visits as one of the most memorable experiences in their Blaenymaes learning journey.”

The company is committed to ensuring that all children should experience live theatre, regardless of their background. This is reinforced by the data compiled by the company; in 2023 53% of schools attending a Theatr na nÓg show were from the 50% most deprived areas in Wales.

Reflecting on four decades of producing high-quality Theatre, Geinor Styles said of the company’s legacy and challenges ahead: “Theatr na nÓg has undoubtedly stood the test of time, delivering exceptional theatre experiences for audiences of all ages. I’m incredibly grateful to the talented actors and creative teams who have brought our productions to life. Our ongoing support from the Arts Council of Wales is invaluable. Yet, I find myself increasingly concerned for the future of the arts in Wales. Any further cuts to this funding would be devastating, particularly for children from working-class backgrounds, who may otherwise be denied the chance to explore the arts and enjoy its benefits.”

The Fight’s school and evening performances have sold out at the Dylan Thomas Theatre, Swansea. However, tickets are available for performances at Theatre Brycheiniog, Brecon.

Theatr na nÓg is committed to addressing subject matters that are important to the future generations, therefore the focus for coming years will be the climate emergency. The company will revive the acclaimed Eye of the Storm and present new productions, We Need Bees and Bug Hotel by Katherine Chandler, to inspire action and awareness on this urgent topic.

