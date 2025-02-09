Welsh theatre company launches accessibility training for Welsh events sector

A Welsh theatre company is offering a new interactive training programme, designed to improve communication and accessibility across the events sector in Wales.

The programme, delivered by Hijinx, uses role-play and drama-based exercises to help events staff communicate more effectively with people with learning disabilities and autism.

The ‘Beyond Words’ sessions are centred around people with lived experience, with Hijinx’s neurodivergent actors and facilitators sharing insights from their own perspectives.

Accessibility

With 1 in 100 people in Wales being autistic and 54,000 people living with a learning disability, the programme is designed to make events in Wales more accessible.

The one-day sessions include discussions and relaxed role-play, helping attendees navigate real-life scenarios that may arise at events.

The goal is to equip staff with the skills to be better, more inclusive communicators, with the hopes of creating more inclusive and welcoming experiences in the events sector.

Thanks to Welsh Government funding through Event Wales, Hijinx is able to offer the ‘Beyond Words’ training at a low cost, supporting the creation of a more inclusive Wales.

Past attendees

Participants from previous training sessions shared their experiences.

Danielle Wagstaff, Big Buddies Cymru, said: “I really like the fact that there were people with lived experience in the room so we could ask them questions about how they feel and what would affect them.”

She added: “It’s really important to understand what adjustments can be made.”

Meriel Jones, Cardiff Park Services, said: “The opportunity to work with the actors and lots of scenarios made the whole thing come alive and therefore be more meaningful.”

“I think all organisations would benefit from it”, she said.

Tash Smith, Front Runner Wales, said: “I think all events need to be more inclusive, there’s a lot of events out there doing really good things, but we can all do better.”

Sessions will take place in February and March, in 4 locations across Wales.

These include Cardiff (Sport Wales National Centre) on 10 February and 4 March, Wrexham (Ty Pawb) on 21 February, Carmarthen (Yr Egin) on 18 March.

The date and location for the Mid Wales session is to be confirmed.

