Welsh town crowned among Britain’s best for a day out with your dog

Nation Cymru staff

Planning a day out with your dog this summer? New research has revealed that some of Britain’s best dog-friendly destinations are in Wales, with one location landing in the coveted top ten.

Llandudno has been ranked the best dog-friendly day out in Wales and the eighth-best in the UK, according to a new study by Tails.com.

The team analysed towns, cities and boroughs across the UK, comparing ten different dog-friendly factors, including walking routes, restaurants, cafés, attractions, green spaces, veterinary practices and nearby National Trust sites, to reveal which destinations offer the ultimate day out for dogs and their owners.

Top 10 UK locations for the ultimate dog’s day out

York – 64.38

Bath – 49.36

Chester – 42.74

Southport – 41.90

Hampstead – 41.24

Richmond – 39.27

Windsor – 36.69

Llandudno – 35.74

Margate – 34.92

Stratford-upon-Avon – 34.29

Llandudno ranked eighth overall, scoring 35.74 out of 100, making it Wales’ highest-ranking destination for a dog-friendly day out.

The seaside town recorded 43 dog walking routes, 24 dog-friendly restaurants, 15 dog-friendly cafés, 3 nearby dog-friendly National Trust sites, and 2 dog-friendly beaches, helping it secure a place in the UK top 10 ranking.

Visitors can start the day with a stroll along Llandudno’s famous Victorian promenade or explore the Great Orme before stopping for lunch at one of the town’s many dog-friendly cafés or restaurants.

For dogs that love the beach, there are also nearby dog-friendly coastal spots to enjoy, while the surrounding countryside and nearby National Trust locations make it easy to turn a quick trip into a full day out.

Also featuring in the rankings was Conwy, which placed 20th overall with a score of 23.14, recording 46 walking routes, 6 dog-friendly restaurants, 5 dog-friendly cafés, 3 nearby National Trust sites and a dog-friendly beach, offering another great option for north Wales dog owners looking for scenic walks and pet-friendly places to explore.

Dr Sean McCormack, Head Vet at Tails.com, says: “A successful day out with your dog starts before you even leave the house. Make sure you’ve packed the essentials, including fresh water, a portable bowl, poo bags, a lead and enough of their usual food if you’ll be away over mealtimes.

“Keeping their routine as consistent as possible can help them stay comfortable and avoid digestive upsets!

“It’s also worth planning regular rest and water breaks, especially during warmer weather, and checking in advance that the places you’re visiting are dog-friendly. It’s a simple upgrade that helps turn these outings into even better days for both of you, making it easy to seize the day.”

Find out more here.

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