Welsh town makes ’10 Best Towns for Shopping Independent in the UK’ list

A Powys town has been celebrated in The London Economic for being one of the ’10 best towns for shopping independent in the UK’.

Penned by Clair Hart, the piece analysed shopping in the UK, focusing on independent shops that offer something that big brands simply can’t: character, craftsmanship, care, and community spirit.

Hart writes: “Let’s face it, identikit high streets ruined the UK’s shopping experience years ago. We didn’t really notice as all high streets were morphing into big brand clones, sucking profit out of local areas and into the pockets of rich shareholders with overseas bank accounts.

“But when shopping moved online, and the big brands failed, we certainly did notice the huge gaps and boarded up shops appearing in decimated shopping centres throughout the country.

“Resilient”

According to Hart, “a small proportion of towns were either more resilient, or forward thinking; supporting small independent shops, reducing or abolishing parking charges, and creating fairer business rates.

“These towns have thrived, proving there is still a place in Britain for the good old high street. Towns with a high proportion of independent shops are now thriving, by offering interesting and curious shopping experiences. Whats more, the customer service found within independent shops provides a refreshing change from being treated like a number.

“But, by their very nature, even the best independent shopping towns are not equal. So, we’ve pulled together a list of the UK’s best towns for independent shopping—based on a mix of scoring factors including number of independent shops, diversity of retail, local economic support, and overall vibe.”

The scores were assessed and compiled using the following criteria:

Number of independent shops (out of 25)

(out of 25) Retail diversity (food, fashion, books, crafts, etc.) (out of 20)

(food, fashion, books, crafts, etc.) (out of 20) Community support & localism (out of 15)

(out of 15) Visual appeal & shopping experience (out of 20)

(out of 20) Events & markets (out of 10)

(out of 10) Resilience to chain encroachment (out of 10)

The Cornish Maritime Town of Penzance came out on top in 2025 thanks to its mix of independent shops, food, and “incredible community driven spirit”.

Next on the list, at number two, was Frome in Somerset, followed by Hebden Bridge in Yorkshire at number three, Ludlow in Shropshire at four, Totnes in Devon at five and Lewes in East Sussex at six.

The only Welsh entry at number seven is the charming Crickhowell, in southern Powys, which was followed up by Rye in East Sussex, Alnwick in Northumberland and Deal in Kent.

Crughywel

In an England-heavy top ten, with only one showing from any of the UK’s other countries, Crickhowell flies the flag for Wales.

Hart shares: “This small Welsh town made national headlines when every single shop on the high street was independently owned.

“Crickhowell is a poster child for community-led retail and fiercely proud of its independence. “Book-ish”, an award-winning indie bookstore, regularly hosts author events, and stores like “The Emporium” and “Natural Weigh” champion zero-waste and handmade goods.

“The beautiful setting in the Usk Valley and strong local pride make it feel like a truly special place to shop.”

Total Score: 81/100

Independent Shops: 18/25

Retail Diversity: 17/20

Community Support: 15/15

Visual Appeal: 17/20

Events & Markets: 7/10

Chain Resistance: 7/10

Crickhowell, and its nearby communities, have long been a draw for tourists, thanks to its proximity to spectacular scenery, charming buildings and food and drink that stand out among some of the best destinations anywhere else in the UK.

Behind the rosy headlines, however, recent furore over the inclusion of a Co-Op just off the high street has proven the strong-feeling over the need for independent retailers across the country, and the community spirit and tourist footfall they bring.

And despite making headline news, times are as tough as they’ve ever been and our independents need our support to continue to exist long into the future.

