Welsh town named ‘most underrated holiday destination’

Ella Groves

A Welsh town has claimed the coveted second spot on a ranking of the most underrated holiday destinations in Europe.

Whilst everyone loves the classics; Rome, Paris, London, there’s a downside to these tourist hotspots – the crowds.

As such, Time Out experts have compiled a list of the best, and most overlooked, spots in Europe.

Featuring stunning destinations from across Europe, this ranking has something for everyone whether you’re looking for a beach holiday or a short city break.

The top spot is claimed by Izola, Slovenia, promising hidden cafes, romantic restaurants, and a gorgeous coastline.

Described by the experts as “positively dripping in Venetian elegance”, the fishing village managed to secure the top spot.

But if you’re looking for a perfect holiday destination closer to home look no further.

Named by the experts as the Best Winter Escape, Machynlleth, in mid-west Wales has something for everyone.

Outside of the picturesque hills and charming market town, Machynlleth is home to museums, a wildlife centre, a steam railway, and a yearly comedy festival.

‘Market town’

Framed by the historic Victorian clock tower, Machynlleth’s town centre boasts a range of independent shops and retailers.

It hosts a local market every Wednesday where the street comes alive with stalls featuring local produce and crafts.

The market town is also home to a yearly comedy festival.

Every May bank holiday, the Machynlleth Comedy Festival brings together both rising and established comedy talent in unexpected venues such as the Corris Steam Railway.

‘Treasure trove’

Described by the experts as a “treasure trove of marshes, woodlands, waters, and wildlife,” Machynlleth is the perfect location to explore the Welsh countryside.

A UNESCO protected biosphere, the Dyfi Valley hosts a rich variety of rare creatures and plants.

The Dyfi Osprey Project welcomes visitors from April to September, with the immersive experience allowing you to watch the birds through scopes, binoculars, and on live screens.

Based at the Dyfi Wildlife Centre, the two-storey observatory allows for wildlife enthusiasts to watch over the range of habitats teeming with birds, insects, and mammals.

‘Historic’

History lovers will also find plenty to do in this Welsh market town, with a range of museums and historical sites on offer.

The Owain Glyndŵr Centre is a local history museum, and is a rare example of a medieval townhouse in Wales.

Located on the site of the famous parliament where Owain Glyndŵr was crowned the last true Prince of Wales in 1404, the centre is a must-see for Welsh history fans.

There is also the Corris Steam and Railway Museum found in the former slate-mining region between Corris and Maespoeth.

The railway dates back to the 1850s, and boasts a trip back to yesteryear.

Top ten

Izola, Slovenia Machynlleth, Wales Tilburg, Netherlands Ulcinj, Montenegro Terracina, Italy Gothenburg, Sweden Plovdiv, Bulgaria Aarhus, Denmark Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina Isles of Scilly, England

