Welsh town one of the best in the UK for a winter wellness break

Nation Cymru staff

A charming Welsh town has been named one of the best locations in the UK for a restorative winter break thanks to its breathtaking walking routes and ability to digitally detox.

The new UK Ranking for Restorative Winter Breaks was published by Together Travel, based on factors such as spa facilities, walking routes and the potential for a digital detox.

The research analysed 143 destinations across the UK, including 22 in Wales, with ranking set agains their links to spa, rural, coastal, or walking breaks.

Cheltenham has emerged as the highest-scoring destination in a new UK study of restorative short breaks, edging out Bournemouth and Inverness in a ranking that puts historic spa towns alongside seaside retreats and Scottish Highland landscapes.

Wales scored highly in the rankings, however, with Crickhowell in Powys nabbing the top spot with a score of 34.85 out of 100, followed by Conwy at number two and Llanberis a close third place.

According to Together Travel, the top 10 destinations in Wales for a restorative staycation are: Crickhowell, Conwy, Llanberis, Dolgellau, Beddgelert, Llandudno, Ruthin, Abergavenny, Hay-on-Wye, and Barmouth.

The research considers access to spas and walking routes, cooler summer temperatures and the potential to spend less time connected to a mobile phone.

Crug Hywel

Crickhowell is having its moment this year, with Country Living naming the Welsh town ‘set against the backdrop of the Bannau Brycheiniog’ ‘Wales’ answer to the Cotswolds — without the crowds’.

Written by Helen Daly in an article published earlier this year, the outlet shone a spotlight on Crickhowell, Powys, which she describes as a ‘charming town’ that ‘pairs an independent high street with riverside walks and mountain scenery’.

Referring to the overcrowded nature of parts of the Cotswolds in comparison with Crickhowell, she writes: “Summer wouldn’t be summer without a visit to the Cotswolds, but on my last trip I spent as much time edging through the crowds and selfie sticks as I did enjoying the place.

“The area is still undeniably beautiful, but it left me wondering where else might offer the same country-break appeal – handsome streets, good cafés, independent shops and glorious scenery – without the volume of visitors.

“And that’s how I stumbled across Crickhowell, a small market town in Powys, in the Usk Valley on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog, arguably Wales’ alternative to the Cotswolds.”

Before quoting Emma Corfield-Waters, owner of Book-ish, the town’s independent book shop, Daly adds: “The comparison is easy enough to see. Crickhowell is small, but its high street has the range and mix that many larger places would envy. There are bookshops, galleries, cafés, an artisanal bakery, a river running through town and breathtaking walking country just beyond it.

“In an age where so many high streets feel increasingly interchangeable, Crickhowell has become known for championing its independent businesses and pushing back against the chain-store sameness that has dulled so many other town centres. Local businesses have joined forces in campaigns to protect that identity – the result is a place with real local spirit rather than a high street that looks nice in photos.”

The great outdoors

The results come as domestic breaks remain prominent in British travel plans. VisitBritain’s September 2026 sentiment tracker found that 78% of UK adults intended to take an overnight trip within the country in the following 12 months, three percentage points higher than in August. Together Travel’s announcement also cites a 317% quarterly increase in searches for the phrase ‘winter getaway’, although the underlying search volumes were not supplied with the findings.

A spokesperson for Together Travel said: “Wellness travel is increasingly about more than spa treatments, with travellers also seeking outdoor experiences.

“According to PoB Hotels, 61 per cent of affluent and high-net-worth respondents expressed interest in spa treatments, while 45 per cent favoured activities such as hiking and cycling.”

Laura Dubois, holiday specialist at Together Travel, said: “Wellness travel doesn’t have to mean going abroad or spending a fortune on luxury spa treatments.

“Sometimes, it’s simply about getting away from your usual routine, spending more time outdoors and giving yourself the chance to properly switch off.

“As we head into winter, there’s something to be said for exploring places at a quieter time of year.

“Whether that’s a countryside retreat, a coastal walk or simply a few days without a packed itinerary, a wellness staycation is ultimately about finding what helps you slow down and recharge.”

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