Welsh train journey named among ‘UK’s most charming’

Nation Cymru staff

Love Exploring has named Wales’ most charming train journey, in a run-down of UK train journeys which features no less than five breathtaking rail routes across Wales.

Love Exploring’s mission statement reads: “loveEXPLORING.com is passionate about creating fresh, accurate and insightful travel and history-focused content to inspire independent-minded travellers of all ages to explore our beautiful world.”

They’ve employed and commissioned some of the finest travel writers and adventurers to bring you tales of little-visited Icelandic cities, tips on how to keep the kids happy on holiday and pictures of some of Europe’s smallest but most sensational destinations – and Wales often stands tall among locations scattered across the globe, proving just how special our small and mighty nation is.

Focusing on the UK only, Love Exploring analysed the UK’s most charming rail journeys, putting together a bucket list of 28 must-experience routes, with Wales netting four spots in the rundown, with one location coming out best in show for Wales.

Love Exploring writes: “As the birthplace of train travel, the UK offers a railway experience like no other. Whether it’s an epic cross-country adventure through quaint countryside or a leisurely ride on a heritage steam train along stunning coastline, there’s something for everyone.

“Our well-travelled team has carefully ranked the most enchanting rail journeys in the UK – so hop aboard and explore the charm of these unforgettable routes.”

First up from Wales, at number 26 is the Heart of Wales Line: Shrewsbury to Swansea.

Gemma Prince from Love Explore writes: “For over 150 years, trains have journeyed along this scenic route, connecting the Midlands to the Welsh coast.

“Spanning 121 miles (193km), the Heart of Wales Line begins in the charming market town of Shrewsbury, winding through the rolling Shropshire Hills and crossing into Wales.”

She adds: “Along the way it passes some of the country’s most enchanting spa towns, including Llangammarch Wells, before gliding past the striking Sugarloaf summit and culminating in the buzzing city of Swansea.”

Next on the list, at number 23, is Ffestiniog Railway: Porthmadog to Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Prince writes: “The oldest independent railway company in the world, the Ffestiniog Railway has been slicing through Eryri National Park since 1832.

“The historic train takes passengers 13.5 miles (21.7km) from Porthmadog harbour to the slate quarrying town of Blaenau Ffestiniog, passing alongside looming mountains, tranquil pastures and picture-perfect villages.”

At number 18, and the third best entry from Wales is the Welsh Highland Railway: Caernarfon to Porthmadog.

Prince shares: “Winding 25 miles (40km) through the spectacular landscapes of Eryri, the Welsh Highland Railway is the UK’s longest heritage railway.”

She adds: “Beginning in the historic town of Caernarfon, the route winds past the majestic foothills of Yr Wyddfa, through the stunning Aberglaslyn Pass and on to the coastal town of Porthmadog.

“Here, it meets the Ffestiniog Railway, sharing the same track gauge and creating a seamless connection between two iconic heritage lines.”

The second highest entry from Wales is the Cambrian Line: Shrewsbury to Pwllheli, at a respectable at number 14.

Love Explore writes: “Following the gentle curve of Cardigan Bay and the Wales Coastal Path, the Cambrian Line takes in some of the most beautiful spots along the Welsh coastline.”

Prince continues: “Starting at Shrewsbury, the route encompasses 120 miles (193km) of unspoilt natural beauty, including the rocky Cambrian mountains, World Heritage Sites and historic castles. The railway merges with the Cambrian Coastal route before ending in the market town of Pwllheli on the Llyn Peninsula.”

And the highest places entry from Wales, at sixth overall and the only showing in the UK-wide top ten, is Snowdon Mountain Railway: Llanberis to Yr Wyddfa.

Prince writes: “Travelling up and down the highest peak in England and Wales, the Snowdon Mountain Railway has been serving passengers since 1896.”

“From the town of Llanberis, the steam train climbs four miles (6.4km) to the rocky summit of Yr Wyddfa through some of Wales’ most striking scenery.

“Reaching 3,560 feet high (1,075m) at its peak, the journey provides incredible panoramic views across Eryri. Operating seasonally from late March to October, with summit services typically starting in May, this iconic railway offers an unforgettable experience.

Read Love Exploring’s feature on the UK’s most charming rail journeys in full here.

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