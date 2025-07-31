Welsh tutors sought for ‘adventure of a lifetime’ in Patagonia

Stephen Price

The British Council is on the lookout for teachers to promote the Welsh language over 7,000 miles from home – in the Chubut province of Patagonia, Argentina.

From March to December 2026, the cultural relations organisation is hoping to send three teachers out to the Y Wladfa, the Welsh settlement in Patagonia, to spend 9 months teaching Welsh at one of three schools in the cities and towns of Trelew, Trevelin and Gaiman.

The teachers will be there as part of the Welsh Language Project, which was set up in 1997 to help promote the Welsh language in Patagonia, where there are currently over 6000 Welsh speakers.

The region has the second highest volume of Welsh speakers anywhere in the world, after Welsh settlers created a permanent settlement in the Chubut Valley more than 150 years ago in 1865.

Now, there are around 50,000 Patagonians of Welsh descent.

As part of the programme, the teachers will develop the language in Patagonia through both formal teaching and informal social activities.

Rich history

Marian Brosschot originally took part in the programme in 2020, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic had to teach mostly online.

She now develops digital resources from Wales to support the programme, and creates her own YouTube videos to help people learn Welsh through the medium of Spanish.

She said: “I went to live in Trelew in February 2020, just a month before quarantine started in Argentina, and was able to deliver one lesson in a classroom before starting everything online.

“The programme made me much more flexible as a person, and I had to think a lot on my feet and be able to deal with challenges as they came up. I also learned a lot about technology and how to use it to connect with people and help them learn.

“One of the biggest things that surprised me about my time out there though was how at home I felt. People were kind, open and interested. Even though you’re on the other side of the world, it’s such a nice feeling to be around people that speak Welsh.

“A lot of people are very passionate about learning Welsh as they are the direct descendants of people who came from Wales and have strong feelings about bringing Welsh back into their family. They remember their grandparents using Welsh words and It’s got a very strong emotional connection for them.

“To anyone thinking of applying to the programme I would say just go for it. Even though it can feel like a scary thing to do, it’s such an exciting programme to be part of and a wonderful experience to live completely in Welsh and Spanish with hardly any need for English.”

Family affair

As new applicants are sought for 2026, this year, teachers Anna ap Robert and her niece Lleucu Haf have been teaching through the British Council’s Welsh Language Project at schools in Argentina, with Lleucu’s seven-year-old daughter Eleanor joining them on their South American adventure.

Anna said: “When I saw the job advertisement, I thought there’s no time like the present. I’ve always wanted to go to Patagonia, but money has been tight, and with family connections there – including a third cousin I met for the first time at last year’s Eisteddfod in Wales – it felt like the perfect opportunity.”

Lleucu shared: “This experience combines everything I love – cultural/language exchange and teaching.

“It’s a unique opportunity that I will bring back to my teaching in Wales.”

Speaking about the programme Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, said: “The Welsh Language Project has been building connections between Wales and Patagonia for almost thirty years, and this year, it’s fantastic to see three generations heading out together.

“Anna and Lleucu both bring different experiences to share with their students – from theatre and dance to primary school teaching. Having seven-year-old Eleanor returning to Patagonia is going to be a wonderfully formative experience for her and shows how the programme can build connections between communities, countries, and even generations!”

To find out more about the Welsh Language Project and eligibility criteria, visit https://wales.britishcouncil.org/en/programmes/education/welsh-language-project – applications close on Monday 8 September 2025

