Welsh village named one of UK’s top places to experience the summer solstice

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh village has been named among the best places in the UK to experience the summer solstice, according to new research released ahead of the longest day of the year.

Walking holiday specialists Inghams Walking analysed historical meteorological conditions across six different factors (cloud cover, rainfall, daylight hours, temperature, humidity and visibility) to reveal the ten UK destinations with the best conditions to experience the solstice, and Betws-y-Coed has come in at number three in the rankings.

Nestled in the heart of Eryri National Park, it offers some of Wales’ most dramatic mountain and forest scenery. And with nearly 17 hours of daylight on the solstice, there’s never been a better time to explore it.

While the summer solstice is often associated with druids, hippies, and sun salutations, new research from walking holiday specialists Inghams Walking reveals it’s also one of the most rewarding times of year to travel in the Northern Hemisphere, thanks to its long daylight hours, high visibility, and stable temperatures.

Also known as ‘midsummer’ in some countries, the solstice is an astronomical event marking the longest day and shortest night of the year, occurring when one of the Earth’s poles has its maximum tilt towards the sun.

For those looking to take advantage of these conditions during the 2026 solstice (which falls on Sunday, 21st June), the walking holiday specialists analysed historical meteorological data for destinations across the Northern Hemisphere, comparing factors such as cloud cover, rainfall, daylight hours, temperature, humidity, and visibility to identify the top destinations to experience it.

The researchers then created an average score out of 100 to determine an overall “Summer Solstice Score” for each destination, with Bergen, Norway, ranking highest, making it the Northern Hemisphere’s standout destination for experiencing the solstice at its best.

From hidden gems in Italy’s Dolomites and remote Portuguese islands, to northern cities with midnight sun, the study highlights a diverse mix of solstice destinations for every type of traveller.

While Nordic destinations might offer the longest daylight hours, the research found that UK locations also rank highly for their summer solstice conditions – thanks to a balanced combination of longer days, moderate temperatures, and generally favourable visibility.

For those looking to enjoy the summer solstice in the UK, Inghams Walking also studied some of the UK’s most popular summer solstice destinations to reveal where conditions are likely to be best for the celebrations this June.

The UK’s top 10 destinations with the best ‘summer solstice’ conditions

Rank Destination Nation Summer Solstice Score (/100) 1 Amesbury England 58.7 2 Portree Scotland 55.0 3 Betws-y-Coed Wales 54.7 4 Fort William Scotland 54.6 5 Glastonbury England 54.3 6 Kirkwall Scotland 52.4 7 Lowestoft England 51.6 8 Brighton England 49.5 9 Keswick England 47.8 10 Whitby England 46.7

Fittingly, the research found that Amesbury – the home of Stonehenge – ranks as the UK’s best place to enjoy the summer solstice. However, for those seeking a less crowded or more low-key way to mark the occasion, the research also highlights several scenic alternatives across the UK.

Portree on the Isle of Skye in Scotland is not far behind in second place. As the island’s main town, it benefits from nearly 18 hours of daylight in June, with sunsets as late as 10:30 pm – making it the ideal base for visiting key sights such as the Old Man of Storr or Kilt Rock.

Other ranking UK destinations include the world-famous music festival town of Glastonbury in southwest England.

Those looking for a city escape during the solstice can head to the seaside resort of Brighton, where a strong chance of clear skies and mild temperatures makes it a strong option for experiences full of sun, sea, and sand.

Betws-y-Coed

Betws-y-Coed is the gateway to the snowy peaks and dazzling lakes of Eryri National Park. With spectacular terrain for hiking, biking, and scrambling, it’s perfect for an action-packed adventure at any time of year.

Visit Wales writes: “Gwydir Forest Park pretty much surrounds Betws-y-Coed. A magical place of glassy mountain lakes, leafy trails through carpets of bluebells and rushing waterfalls, it’s just made for pulling on your walking boots.

“There are 14 trails in all and many are easy walking with far reaching views across the might mountains of Eryri. Curious kids will love learning about the area’s rich mining heritage as you discover the tumble down mine buildings along the way.

“There’s something rather wonderful about being surrounded by epic natural scenery. Eryri (Snowdonia) is packed with viewpoints to make hearts flutter. One lovely spot for a romantic wander from Betws-y-Coed is Rhaeadr Ewynnol (Swallow Falls) on the River Llugwy.

The walk takes in peaceful forest, gurgling river and culminates in a series of majestic, foaming rapids. The popular viewpoints are on the south bank. But here’s a top tip: walk along the north bank for a more dramatic vantage point and far fewer people. Sturdy footwear and a camera are essential.”

Laura Mason, Head of Destinations at Inghams, commented: “The summer solstice isn’t just about traditional or spiritual celebrations, it also offers a rare window where travellers can explore destinations for longer, in clearer and more comfortable conditions than almost any other time of year.

“While the research found that some popular summer solstice locations are high in the rankings, it also highlights some lesser-known hidden gems for travellers on the search for a low-key summer solstice trip.

“These locations give travellers the chance to explore the destinations well into the evening, whether that’s hiking, sightseeing, or simply just enjoying the scenery without feeling rushed or limited by the clock.”