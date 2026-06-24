Welsh waterfall named among the UK’s best wild swimming spots

Nation Cymru staff

A wild swimming spot tucked away in a Welsh national park has been ranked among the top three most beautiful in the UK.

This hidden gem, which is a chain of waterfalls on the River Sere in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, secured a place in the top three most scenic wild swimming locations across the country.

The ranking was put together by Live Football Tickets for English Tourism Week. They gathered a list of wild swimming sites across the UK and scored them based on the number of Instagram hashtags, with several Welsh spots making it into the top ten.

Describing Nant Sere, the list said: “This Welsh waterfall hides just north of Pen-y-Fan, offering a visual delight for wild swimmers keen to embrace nature in all its diversity.”

With 192,000 Instagram hashtags, this much-photographed part of the Welsh landscape offers more than dramatic peaks, with tumbling waterfalls and plunge pools to enjoy.

The list explained that this popular wild swimming spot is often overlooked by those heading for the nearby hiking routes.

Walkmyworld blog have shared an easy to follow guide to the trail, and shared: “The Nant Sere Waterfalls are one of the best hidden gems in the Bannau Brycheiniog. We set off to find them hoping to do some wild swimming, but with no expectations for the walk itself. I couldn’t believe it when the walk turned out to be one of my favourites in the area, with simply sensational views!

“The swimming didn’t disappoint either, and it was incredible to take a dip while staring up at the jagged peak of nearby Cribyn.

“Whether you’re looking for a new swimming spot, or simply a very scenic walk, this one is for you.”

Other Welsh spots to make the top ten include Fairy Glen in Gwydir Forest Park in north Wales, which took fifth place with 61,400 hashtags, and was described as magical.

The final Welsh entry was Llyn Padarn, a glacial lake in Eryri that earned 28,300 hashtags on Instagram, securing tenth place in the UK rankings.

As with anywhere outdoors, kindly keep these areas pristine and wild by taking all trash with you. The amount of complaints we have seen since the pandemic is crazy. It’s really not that hard to take your rubbish with you!

Litter tends to spread, so if you see any and are able to pick it up and dispose of it outside the hidden gem, it will help keep the area tidy.

Walkmyworld.com add: “The walk begins at the Cwm Gwdi car park, which is free for National Trust members, or £3 for cars and £6 for campervans and minibuses. The fee is for the whole day.

“It’s not a huge car park, but this isn’t a popular route up to Pen y Fan, so you shouldn’t have trouble parking unless you’re really unlucky.

“Note that there are no facilities at the car park or along the trail.”

Water Safety Wales

When wild swimming, the need to stay safe, and to protect wildlife and delicate ecosystems is paramount.

Data from 2024 shows that most accidental water related fatalities in Wales occur during the warmer months, with half taking place in May, June and July.

Despite a warm spring, open water temperatures can remain dangerously cold – many coastal and inland waters remain below 16°C all year round, which can trigger cold water shock.

Cold water shock is the body’s response to sudden immersion in cold water, leading to an involuntary gasp, rapid breathing and temporary loss of swimming ability. This can result in drowning, especially if the person falls into the water unexpectedly.

Water Safety Wales is reminding everyone to Respect The Water by being aware of the risks, and by knowing how to help themselves and others in an emergency.

If you find yourself in trouble in the water, float to live:

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged

Try to relax and breathe normally while you move your hands to help you stay afloat

Once the effects of the cold water shock pass, shout for help.

If you see someone else in trouble in the water this summer, remember Call, Tell, Throw:

Call 999 to get help

Tell the struggling person to float on their back

Throw them something that floats, such as a life ring, inflatable toy, or bottle.

Chris Cousens, Chair of Water Safety Wales said: “With the summer months approaching, it’s crucial for everyone to prioritise water safety. Whether you’re at the beach, a river, or a lake, always be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions.

“I strongly encourage everyone to visit the Respect the Water website to learn about watersafety. Understanding how to prevent drownings can make a huge difference. Just a few moments spent on this could save many lives.”

For more information about the Respect the Water campaign visit respectthewater.com