Welsh woodland named one of the best in the UK for a woodland walk

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh woodland has been named one of the best in the UK for autumnal woodland walks.

From colourful canopies to muddy paws, dog owners have shared the woodland walks they love most in autumn with one of the UK’s leading specialists in dog-friendly holidays.

Gloucestershire’s Westonbirt Arboretum received the most recommendations, followed by four favourites in Staffordshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Powys.

There’s nothing quite like an autumn walk with your dog: crunchy leaves underfoot, a canopy of changing colours overhead and, often, a set of muddy paws to clean afterwards.

To discover the woodland walks that keep tails wagging at this time of year, Canine Cottages asked its community to share their favourites.

Canine Cottages specialises in dog-friendly holidays across England, Scotland and Wales, with more than 11,000 places to stay. From lively puppies to laid-back older dogs, it helps owners find breaks the whole family can enjoy.

The results are in: Westonbirt, The National Arboretum, in Gloucestershire received the most recommendations in the comments, earning the community’s golden paw of approval.

The recommendations came in response to a Canine Cottages Collective social media competition asking dog owners: “What’s your favourite woodland dog walk in autumn?”

There was no shortlist or set criteria – just the places owners and their dogs love exploring together.

Westonbirt stood out for its autumn colours, with owners describing its changing leaves as something out of a storybook. Cannock Chase, Delamere Forest, Dunham Massey and Hafren Forest followed as the runner-up favourites.

The Pup-sperts’ Top five

Westonbirt, The National Arboretum, Gloucestershire – A favourite for its colourful autumn trees and woodland walks, with one owner sharing how her dog Betsy enjoys exploring and greeting other dogs. Cannock Chase, Staffordshire – Loved for its changing leaves, fresh air and pine scents. One owner described it as autumnal through and through. Delamere Forest, Cheshire – Recommended for its woodland smells, friendly fellow dog walkers and the chance to finish a walk with a hot chocolate and a pup cup. Dunham Massey. Greater Manchester – Owners praised its beautiful autumn paths and scenery, with a café stop adding to the appeal. Hafren Forest, Powys – Described as a fairytale-like forest, with autumn colours winding water and trails to explore.

Hafren Forest

Planted by the Forestry Commission in the 1930s, Hafren Forest is named after Afon Hafren (the Welsh name for the River Severn).

The source of the River Severn is in a peat bog on the slopes of Pumlumon, Mid Wales’ highest mountain. In no time at all it becomes a torrent with falls and cascades plunging headlong through the forest.

A walk along one of the trails, which are waymarked from the car park, is a great way to enjoy this beautiful river.

The longest route takes you to the source of the Severn, just outside the forest’s boundary.

The shorter trails go to waterfalls within the forest, including the famous Severn-Break-its-Neck.

Hafren Forest is also home to many public footpaths and bridleways and it is the starting point for two long distance walks.

There are picnic areas near the car park and a riverside accessible trail to a viewing platform over the cascades.

There are temporary toilets in the car park.

View some of the trails here.

Sarah Pring, Digital PR Manager at Canine Cottages commented: “It’s been lovely to hear about the woodland walks our community enjoys with their dogs, especially at a time of year when the leaves are changing and there are so many new smells to explore.

“What really stood out was how many different places hold special memories for owners and their pups.

“Whether it’s a much-loved local walk or somewhere new to explore, we hope these recommendations inspire a few more autumn adventures with a side of muddy paws along the way.”

For more autumn destinations inspiration, visit: https://www.caninecottages.co.uk/guides/dog-friendly-holiday-advice

Canine Cottages Collective

The Canine Cottages Collective is a social media community where dog owners share recommendations, experiences and tips for dog-friendly travel. Each month, Canine Cottages posts a clearly marked question, inviting followers to share their answers in the comments for a chance to enter a prize draw. Recommendations may feature in future blogs, social posts and travel guides.

This release is based on responses to October’s question: “What’s your favourite woodland dog walk in autumn?”

The top five reflects the destinations most frequently recommended in the supplied comments. Counts reflect recommendations rather than verified unique respondents; brand replies and unrelated discussion were excluded.

The main prize is a £1,000 Canine Cottages voucher for new bookings, to be redeemed within 12 months of issue.