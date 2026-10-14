What Welsh Charity Awards finalists reveal about Wales

Stephen Price

From record demand for domestic abuse support in north Wales to community energy, the finalists for Organisation of the Year and Most Influential Small Organisation reflect the issues facing communities across Wales ahead of Thursday’s Welsh Charity Awards.

Two of the five Organisation of the Year finalists are specialist domestic abuse services. Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU) North Wales is nominated for its response to record demand, while Calan DVS has expanded its services across Wales.

Alongside them are a cancer charity marking 60 years with its largest ever research investment, a community energy charity that waited nearly 20 years for planning permission for its wind farm, and a Blaenau Ffestiniog organisation supporting adults with additional needs, rated Excellent by Care Inspectorate Wales. Meanwhile, the Most Influential Small Organisation finalists are a children’s legal charity with just three staff, a community organising charity behind anti-poverty action in Wrexham, and a youth wellbeing project supporting 52 children and young people across Swansea, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend.

They are eight of 26 finalists across eight categories, and reflect a voluntary sector made up of more than 10,500 registered organisations. Research by Policy&Practice at St Chad’s College, Durham University, commissioned by WCVA and published in May 2026, estimates that the sector as a whole generates £3.98 billion of social value every year, supported by 212,200 regular volunteers giving 15.3 million hours of their time.

The other categories are Volunteer of the Year, Young Volunteer of the Year, Fundraiser of the Year, Champion of Diversity, Use of the Welsh Language and Health and Wellbeing. This year also sees a new honour, the Graham Benfield Outstanding Achievement Award, presented for the first time to Marco Gil-Cervantes of ProMo Cymru.

As general awards, Organisation of the Year and Most Influential Small Organisation showcase the issues voluntary organisations grapple with every day, and these finalists are just the tip of the iceberg. WCVA-commissioned research found that 62% of voluntary organisations in Wales expected demand for their services to increase over the next two years, while almost a quarter (23%) were drawing on their reserves solely to meet essential costs.

The awards are judged by an independent panel of 13 people drawn from across Welsh public life, the voluntary sector and the awards’ sponsors, including Ashok Ahir, President of the National Library of Wales, and Francesco Lanzi, last year’s Young Volunteer of the Year.

Organised by WCVA, the Welsh Charity Awards is the only ceremony dedicated to celebrating Wales’ entire voluntary sector. This year’s ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Cardiff will be hosted by BBC Wales Today presenter Jennifer Jones, with winners announced live from 9pm.

Organisation of the Year -Sponsored by The Open University in Wales

This award goes to an organisation that’s demonstrated excellence in all areas: impact, leadership, governance, innovation and inclusion.

Awel Aman Tawe

Awel Aman Tawe (AAT) is a community energy charity that demonstrates how financial robustness and social purpose can go hand in hand, by funding community projects and innovation, such as a £3.5m solar and battery project.

Emily Hinshelwood and Dan McCallum, Co-founders of AAT, said: ‘This nomination is with thanks to all the people who backed us while we were struggling to get planning permission for our wind farm for nearly 20 years. AAT has achieved a lot since 2017 when the wind farm finally went up. We now employ 25 staff.’

Calan DVS

Calan DVS is a domestic abuse/sexual violence charity operating across Wales that has expanded its services to huge success, ensuring the services provided to victims/survivors are inclusive, trauma-informed and accessible.

Michelle Whelan, Chief Executive of Calan DVS, said: ‘We are proud to stand alongside fantastic organisations in this category, including our colleagues at DASU, shining a light on specialist domestic abuse services across Wales and the vital role specialist services like ours play in helping people move from trauma and fear towards safety, recovery and hope.’

Cancer Research Wales

Cancer Research Wales marked its 60-year anniversary with its largest ever research investment in 2026, totalling £2.86m across 20 new projects, including nine PhD studentships and the charity’s first-ever five-year Fellowship.

Adam Fletcher, Chief Executive of Cancer Research Wales, said: ‘For 60 years, Cancer Research Wales has been committed to improving the lives of people affected by cancer through research, innovation and collaboration. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters and the dedication of our research community, we have awarded our largest-ever round of cancer research grants, investing an incredible £2.86 million in projects that will drive forward innovative approaches to cancer diagnosis, treatment and patient care here in Wales.’

Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU) North Wales

DASU North Wales is nominated for its response to record demand, expanding its emergency refuge accommodation, high-risk IDVA (Independent Domestic Violence Advisor) services, and Welsh-speaking workforce.

Rhian Lewis, Deputy CEO of DASU North Wales, said: ‘This nomination belongs to our whole DASU team, whose commitment and compassion have enabled us to respond to record demand while continuing to grow and improve the support we provide across North Wales.’

Seren Ffestiniog

Seren Ffestiniog Cyf has had a year of outstanding achievement, most notably receiving Excellent grades from Care Inspectorate Wales and the Prestige Award for Employer of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Sioned Lewis, on behalf of Seren Ffestiniog, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud to be named a finalist for Organisation of the Year at the WCVA Welsh Charity Awards. At Seren, we are passionate about creating opportunities, building confidence and supporting adults with additional needs to live fulfilling and independent lives.’

Most Influential Small Organisation – Sponsored by Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales

This award recognises small but mighty organisations who are punching above their weight.

Children’s Legal Centre Wales

Children’s Legal Centre Wales has reached over 200 schools, increasing pupils’ legal understanding by between 41% and 71%, and ultimately shaping the Welsh Government’s commitment to explore a guardianship service for unaccompanied children, and scrutiny for strip search and taser use on children, to name but a few.

Jane Williams, Chair of Trustees at Children’s Legal Centre Wales, said: ‘Having transitioned from a successful Swansea University project to an independent charity just last year, this recognition is a powerful endorsement of what a small, passionate team can achieve when it works alongside children and young people. Despite having only three staff and eight dedicated trustees, we are helping to shape policy, improve understanding of children’s rights, and lay the foundations for better access to justice across Wales.’

Together Creating Communities (TCC)

Together Creating Communities has improved access to the North Wales Coastal Path, helped shape local anti-poverty action through the Wrexham Poverty Action Collaboration, and engaged over 13,000 people before the 2026 Senedd Election.

Ruth Marshall, Strategic Lead and Co-Manager of TCC, said: ‘TCC exists because ordinary people have extraordinary power when they come together. This nomination celebrates the thousands of people across North East Wales who have shared their stories, built relationships and taken action for social justice.’

VIBE Youth CIC, Swansea

VIBE Youth CIC’s Wellbeing and Innovation Project supports 52 children and young people from five schools and colleges across Swansea, Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend, with measurable improvements in their emotional awareness and self-understanding.

Jacob Henry, Co-founder of VIBE Youth CIC, said: ‘Aristotle wrote that knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom. A young person on this project put it more succinctly: “I love myself now.” After years of being labelled bad, or unwanted, that’s not a small thing to say.’

Speaking ahead of this year’s ceremony, WCVA (Wales Council for Voluntary Action) Chief Executive Dr Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said: ‘The Welsh Charity Awards isn’t just a celebration, it’s an enormous thank you to the people and organisations who do great things in our communities. These are the people holding our nation together, with kindness, volunteering, inclusion and unwavering helpfulness.

‘Times are tough at the moment, especially for charities and community groups. Our finalists are just a few of the thousands of people bringing hope amid the chaos. They rise to challenges, make things work even when it feels impossible and they do it with no thought of reward. Let’s shine a light on what this means and say a big diolch to everyone who took the time to nominate them.’

Read more about all the finalists at welshcharityawards.cymru

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