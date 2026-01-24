Where is Wildfox? The £250m south Wales resort still waiting to take shape

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

The further you drive past Maesteg through the winding inclines of the Llynfi Valley the more the mountainous landscape begins to take over, leaving behind the bustle of the Bridgend town, for the smaller and quieter villages of the Afan Valley.

By the time you reach Croeserw the pace of life has changed completely, in a peaceful area framed by striking green slopes that have long defined this part of Neath Port Talbot.

However, this natural beauty is only a small part of a much more complex reality for this part of the world which is known for its significant history with coal mining.

The communities of the upper Afan Valley are among some of the most deprived in Wales according to the Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation, specifically when it comes to employment, health, education, and income.

This follows the decline of heavy industry in the area and a current cost-of-living crisis, which has recently led the local council to put it forward as the main focus of £20m worth of UK Government funding in the coming years.

It is against this backdrop that the Wildfox Adventure resort development is hoped to take shape.

Tucked away between the mountains, it offers the area a chance to trade in its industrial past for the use of its rugged landscape in the form of adventure tourism.

The plans for the £250million resort were first approved by Neath Port Talbot Council in 2022 and could eventually see the leisure attraction built on 132 hectares of land at Pen Y Bryn, near the villages of Croeserw and Cymmer.

Here, the ambitious resort will boast a hotel, indoor water park and rock climbing centre, along with 570 holiday lodges and 130 apartments and rooms once completed.

It will also offer a state-of-the-art spa and a well-being programme along with outdoor adventure activities such as wild swimming, mountain biking, hiking, canyoning, and bouldering.

More importantly to some, the project is hoped to be a catalyst for a new wave of employment and tourism in these valleys, potentially generating hundreds of jobs and millions to the local economy.

That’s the promise.

Visit

When I visited the location, on the ground it’s clear to see some work has begun at the site, with fencing erected in places and what looks to be some initial groundworks for the eventual resort.

However, with visible work seeming to have moved painfully slowly since it reportedly began in 2025, and with no completion date yet on the table, many locals remain cautious about the delivery of the project originally set to be ready for 2027.

Officials have said the project is still very much alive with work continuing behind the scenes that will prioritise “long-term success over short-term visibility.”

When asked for an update, Wildfox Group CEO, Tom Edington, said this included design development and technical studies as well as working with local stakeholders and the council to ensure the proposals were robust and deliverable before returning to the site.

He said: “Wildfox remains a live and committed project, and since last summer the focus has deliberately shifted to strengthening the foundations of the scheme rather than progressing visible construction at pace.

“Since July, 2025, work has continued behind the scenes across design development, technical studies and funding, informed by a deeper understanding of the site and the opportunity it represents for the Afan Valley.

“In parallel, the vision for Wildfox has evolved into a next-generation adventure and wellness destination, designed to be sustainable, immersive and rooted in its setting.”

‘Responsible and phased’

Tom continued: “I was appointed as Group CEO in mid-2025 to launch and lead Wildfox Resorts, delivering an exceptional next-generation adventure and wellness destination for the Afan Valley.

“This includes working closely with local stakeholders and the council to ensure the proposals are robust, deliverable and aligned with the long-term ambitions for the region. As with any project of this scale and complexity, it’s important we take the time to get this right before returning to site.”

“While we had hoped to progress further on site earlier this year, Wildfox is being developed in a responsible and phased way, aligned to planning, funding and long-term delivery.

“We remain committed to the project and excited by its potential to bring lasting benefits to the local area, but it would be premature to confirm revised construction or completion dates at this stage.”

“We understand the level of local interest and remain focused on creating meaningful employment, supporting local supply chains and delivering long-term value for the Afan Valley and wider region.

“Wildfox is very much moving forward, just in a way that prioritises long-term success over short-term visibility.”

Sceptical

Despite these assurances, it’s not surprising that people across Wales have become sceptical about delays to major projects, given the number of schemes such as the Circuit of Wales racetrack in Ebbw Vale, Legend Court, a Disneyland-style theme park mooted for just off the M4 at Magor, Newport, and Cardiff Bay’s “New York” skyline which never came to fruition.

The leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Steve Hunt, also spoke on the Neath Port Talbot project, adding: “The Wildfox Resorts development is an ambitious project that will be a welcome addition to what the Afan Valley has to offer, as well as being hugely beneficial for the local and regional economy.

“Officers and council members have continued to engage with Wildfox Resorts throughout the development process and are supporting them with any regulatory processes they need to work through.

“We will also continue to ensure we provide feedback on the plans from the local community.”