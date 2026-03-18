Where Wales ranks in uptake of weight-loss jabs across the UK

New data has revealed where GLP-1 weight-loss treatments are most in demand across the UK, with some cities recording uptake nearly double the national average.

Since September 2023, over half a million patients have started Mounjaro or Wegovy, collectively losing more than 4.2 million kg. The findings come from ZAVA, the first large-scale real-world UK analysis of these treatments, based on more than 500,000 patient journeys.

Key findings:

Patients have collectively shed over 4.2 million kg since September 2023, equivalent to 53,500 average adults

90% of patients reported intrusive food-related thoughts before treatment, but 96% experienced a reduction in this “food noise” on medication

The North East has the highest uptake of GLP-1 treatments, with 107.3 patients per 10,000, 47% above the national average of 72.8 per 10,000

Wales ranks eighth in UK regions with 70.1 patients per 10,000, slightly below the national average.

North East

With 107.3 patients per 10,000 people, the North East records the highest GLP-1 uptake in the UK. This regional dominance is mirrored at the local level; Sunderland (130.8 per 10,000) and Newcastle upon Tyne (114.8) both rank among the top-performing major population centres. County Durham also appears repeatedly across rankings, reinforcing the strength of demand across the region rather than in a single urban pocket.

North West

The North West ranks second nationally at 88.9 patients per 10,000 (+22% above the national average). Among the UK’s largest local authorities (500,000+ population), Manchester leads nationally at 126.6 per 10,000, followed closely by Liverpool at 120. Wirral also ranks highly among mid-sized authorities, further strengthening the region’s footprint in the national top 20.

Scotland

Scotland ranks third overall at 78.2 per 10,000 (+7% above average). Renfrewshire tops the entire UK table at 120.4 per 10,000, while Glasgow (95.6) significantly outpaces Edinburgh (69.4), creating a notable gap between Scotland’s two largest cities. Fife and Aberdeen also rank in the top ten local areas nationally, indicating strong concentration in parts of central and western Scotland.

Dr Crystal Wyllie, GP at ZAVA, comments on what food noise is.

“Food noise’ refers to the intrusive, persistent thoughts about food that many people living with obesity experience daily. It can make it difficult to focus on work, relationships, or simply enjoy everyday life. GLP-1 treatments can help reduce this mental clutter, giving patients greater control over their eating habits and overall well-being.

“What’s striking in this dataset is the geographic pattern of GLP-1 uptake. Northern regions, particularly the North East and North West, are leading the way, with cities like Sunderland, Manchester, and Liverpool showing the highest patient numbers, struggling the most with weight-management challenges, which food noise can contribute to. At the same time, southern cities such as Nottingham and Milton Keynes also appear in the top ten, indicating that while the north dominates, demand is not confined to one part of the country. These trends reflect a combination of local health needs, awareness of treatments, and proactive approaches to managing persistent food-related thoughts.”

Nottingham and Sunderland lead by a considerable margin, both sitting far above the national average

Nottingham tops the UK at 138.4 patients per 10,000, 90% above the national average. Nottingham is notable as one of the only southern cities in the top ten, highlighting that high demand is not confined to northern regions and may reflect local health initiatives, awareness campaigns, and patient engagement with newer weight-loss options.

Sunderland ranks second at 130.8 per 10,000, 80% above the national average. Uptake is particularly high in this North East city, reflecting both regional health needs and growing awareness of GLP-1 medications. Sunderland has 14% more patients than nearby Newcastle upon Tyne.

Manchester follows at 126.6 per 10,000, 74% above the national average and 5.5% more GLP-1 users than the neighbouring city of Liverpool, highlighting its position as the leading northern hub for GLP-1 uptake outside the North East.

Dr Crystal Wyllie, GP at ZAVA, says: “GLP-1 medications such as Mounjaro and Wegovy are increasingly becoming part of routine weight-management strategies in the UK. From a clinical perspective, we’re seeing more patients seeking support not just for weight loss, but for the intrusive ‘food noise’ that can make everyday life challenging.

“Guidance from healthcare professionals is important; these treatments work best alongside structured lifestyle support, including diet, activity, and behaviour change. Real-world data now confirms that uptake is rising steadily, and patients are seeing meaningful reductions in BMI and improvements in daily functioning, often matching or exceeding outcomes observed in clinical trials.”

Methodology:

This analysis represents the first comprehensive real-world study of Mounjaro and Wegovy use across the United Kingdom. Data was collected from over 500,000 patient journeys via ZAVA and Asda Online Doctor since September 2023, covering approximately 93% of UK local authorities.

The dataset includes demographic information, treatment uptake, BMI, and patient-reported outcomes, allowing for detailed regional and local comparisons. Analysis highlights gender trends, showing women access GLP-1 treatments at 3.5 times the rate of men, and geographic differences, with the North East demonstrating the highest uptake nationally. Real-world weight-loss outcomes observed in this cohort were consistent with—or exceeded—results reported in clinical trials, providing a robust picture of GLP-1 effectiveness outside of controlled study settings.

Find full results from data here: https://signalinthefoodnoise.co.uk/