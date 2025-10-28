Which? reveals the ‘best museum in Wales’

Leading consumer guide, Which? has put together its latest run-down of the best museums in the UK, revealing the ‘best museum’ in Wales.

Which? is the UK’s leading consumer organisation that provides independent, expert advice, product testing, and reviews to help consumers make informed choices.

It is a not-for-profit that campaigns to make life simpler, fairer, and safer for everyone by holding businesses to account, influencing lawmakers, and tackling consumer issues like scams and product safety.

They write: “In our survey of over 2,000 Which? members, visitors loved the Beamish Living Museum – spread out over 350 acres in County Durham. Like the similar St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff – another engaging brick-by-brick reconstruction of past life – it scored top marks for lack of crowds, as well as value for money.

“Just as popular were museums devoted to classic aeroplanes. The highest rated museum in London was not the British Museum, the Science Museum or the Natural History Museum – instead the RAF Museum took top spot.”

The RAF Museum in Cosford, Shropshire, took joint top spot overall.

The best museums were spread far and wide, so there are plenty of well-rated places to explore all over the UK.

Best in Wales

Coming in at number three overall, and the best in Wales, is St Fagans.

Which? share: “It’s a rare thing to wander through a woodland and happen upon an Iron Age roundhouse, a saddler’s workshop or a row of miners’ cottages.

“But that’s what a visit to St Fagan’s, on the River Ely outside Cardiff, has in store.”

They add: “The mission of the outdoor museum is to rescue, restore and maintain the built environment of a bygone Wales and recreate an authentic, traffic-free experience where you can hear strains of Cymraeg spoken by the ironmonger.

“Don’t miss the latest rescue: a 19th-century Irish alehouse from the demolished Cardiff neighbourhood Newtown, aka Little Ireland.

“The so-called Vulcan Hotel was dismantled a few years back and rebuilt in its original weathered brick near St Fagans’ old sawmill and kiln.”

National Museum Cardiff

Disappointingly for Wales, however, only one other museum or gallery in the nation made the top 50 – namely, National Museum Cardiff.

National Museum Cardiff or Amgueddfa Genedlaethol Caerdydd, formerly known as the National Museum of Wales, is a museum and art gallery in Cardiff, Wales.

The museum is part of the wider network of Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales. Entry is kept free by a grant from the Welsh Government.

