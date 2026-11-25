Nation Cymru staff

Llamau is joining partners across Wales to support this year’s White Ribbon Day “Light a Candle” event, organised by Bawso.

As Wales prepares to mark White Ribbon Day, the Charity is sharing the experiences of two women it has supported to highlight the reality of domestic abuse and the importance of specialist support.

Ann and Natasha (names changed) experienced different forms of abuse, but both describe how support from Llamau helped them find safety, regain confidence and begin rebuilding their lives. After years of coercive control, Ann was referred to Llamau’s New Beginnings programme through the Live Fear Free Helpline.

Ann explains: “The course helped me understand what abuse actually looks like and gave me the confidence to start moving my life in the right direction.”

Natasha sought refuge after leaving an abusive relationship. “Without the support I’d be dead. One hundred per cent I’d be dead. Going into a Llamau refuge was the best thing I ever did. The support there is absolutely incredible.”

This year’s White Ribbon Day theme, “It Takes All of Us”, recognises that violence against women and girls is enabled by attitudes and behaviours that allow abuse, harassment and misogyny to persist. Challenging those attitudes and supporting survivors is everyone’s responsibility.

For more than 20 years, Llamau has supported women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse, sexual violence and exploitation. During 2025/26 alone, its Domestic Abuse and Gender Specific Services supported 15,628 women, children, young people and families across Wales.

Working in partnership with Bawso, Llamau delivers specialist Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) services in Cardiff and Newport. Llamau also delivers domestic abuse services in Merthyr Tydfil, Bridgend and Monmouthshire.

Sam Austin, Chief Executive of Llamau, said: “The experiences of Ann and Natasha remind us that abuse can affect anyone, and that behind every statistic is a person who deserves safety, dignity and the chance to live free from fear. White Ribbon Day is an important opportunity to challenge domestic abuse wherever and however it presents itself. Ending violence against women and girls will take all of us. We all have a responsibility to challenge harmful attitudes, support survivors and be part of the change.”

This White Ribbon Day, Llamau is reaffirming its commitment to supporting survivors, challenging the attitudes that enable abuse and working towards a future where no woman, child or young person has to live in fear.

The White Ribbon Day – Light a Candle Event takes place on Thursday 26 November 2026. Organised by Bawso, the event begins at 9.30am with a march from the Llamau offices on Cathedral Road, Cardiff, to Llandaff Cathedral, followed by the Light a Candle Service. The service will honour survivors, remember those affected by violence against women and girls, and reaffirm a shared commitment to ending gender-based violence.

For anyone wanting to show their support Bawso has asked to confirm attendance by contacting: [email protected].