Who are the Independent candidates standing in the 2026 Senedd Election?

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

As the Senedd election draws ever closer, the major parties have now all released their manifestos.

But if you’re looking for a candidate who lies outside of the mainstream parties, there are plenty of independents to choose from.

However, as the parties or candidates will have to win somewhere between 10% to 15% of the vote share to secure a seat, the chances of an independent candidate winning a seat are slim – but this doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Just two constituencies, Bangor Conwy Mon and Clwyd, have no independent candidates standing.

Afan Ogwr Rhondda

The only independent candidate standing in Afan Ogwr Rhondda is Captain Beany – an orange-coloured superhero.

Originally called Barry Kirk, he changed his name via Deed Poll to Captain Beany in 1991 and has since raised £100,000 for charity.

Captain Beany stood in Cardiff West in the 2021 Senedd election, losing against the then-First Minister Mark Drakeford.

However in the 2010 UK general election, Beany stood in the Aberavon constituency where he beat the UKIP candidate by almost 100 votes.

Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni

Three independent candidates are standing in Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni this May – Steve Wright, Jordan Brace, and Mike Whatley.

Having come fourth in the Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney constituency in the UK Parliamentary General Election, Mike Whatley is now standing for the Senedd this May.

Pledging to “work tirelessly” on behalf of the residents of Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni, Mr Whatley says he is “free from the constraints of party lines” and can work to truly benefit the area.

Jordan Brace was born and raised in Ebbw Vale and is a former NHS worker. He pledges to put “residents before politics” and provide “real results” for the NHS, housing, transport, and roads.

Steve Wright is also standing in the Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni constituency.

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd

Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd also has three independent candidates standing in the upcoming election – Beverly Jane Baynham, Joe Hale, and Dai Richards.

Presteigne councillor Ms Baynham has been a councillor since 2008. She has also been mayor twice in 2013/14 and 2023/24.

She became chairman of Powys County Council in May 2019, and holds the role of joint leader of the opposition on Powys County Council.

One of Ms Baynham’s priorities should she be elected is cross border health care – an issue that greatly affects the Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd constituency due to its proximity to England.

Also standing for election this May is Joe Hale, who is originally from South London but moved to Swansea 30 years ago.

Having been the independent councillor for St Thomas since 2012, Hale has considerable experience in local politics.

Saying that for “too long” communities like St Thomas, Bôn-y-maen, Llansamlet, and Clydach have been overlooked by Welsh politicians, Hale pledges to work for change, stronger local representation and “politics that put ordinary people before party control.”

The final independent candidate for Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd, Dai Richards, stood as the candidate for Reform UK in the 2024 UK Parliamentary election and placed second out of six candidates with over 10,000 votes.

Now in the upcoming Senedd election Richards is standing as independent candidate pledging to serve “the people not the party.”

Richards is a member of Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain party, but says he does not align himself with their abolish the Senedd policy.

Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf

The only Independent candidate standing in Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf, Lawrence Douglas Gwynn, has stood in numerous elections since 2010 but is yet to be elected.

Having stood as a Reform UK candidate for Cardiff North in the 2024 UK general election, Gwynn received nearly 6,000 votes and placed third.

For the 2026 Senedd election, Gwynn is standing as an independent candidate.

Caerdydd Penarth

Elected to represent the South Wales Central constituency at the 2021 Senedd election, Rhys ab Owen will be standing as an independent for Caerdydd Penarth in 2026.

Mr ab Owen was suspended from the Senedd for 42 days in 2024 – the longest suspension of any Senedd Member – after it was found he “inappropriately touched” two women on a night out in 2022.

He was expelled from Plaid Cymru in July 2024 and is now standing as an independent candidate in the upcoming election.

Casnewydd Islwyn

The singular independent candidate for Casnewydd Islwyn is Taran Clayton.

Raised in Blackwood, Clayton has a Masters degree in Physics from the University of Bath, where he was Chair of the Welsh Society.

Pledging to listen, work hard, and respect the community’s values, Clayton says he offers “a fresh perspective and an accountability that appears to have been lost behind party banners.”

Ceredigion Penfro

Former Pembrokeshire county councillor Paul Haywood Dowson, is standing as an independent candidate in the May Senedd election.

Elected for the Pembrokeshire Dock Central ward in 2017, Dowson served as a councillor until 2022.

In 2021 he stood for the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire constituency for UKIP but won less than 1000 votes.

Aaron Carey, who represents Monkton and St Mary South on Pembrokeshire Town Council, is also standing for election this May.

Having first been elected in 2017, Carey has served as a county councillor for nearly a decade.

Pledging to work for “Cardigan Bay not Cardiff Bay”, George Alexander Chadzy is the final independent candidate for Ceredigion Penfro.

Fflint Wrecsam

Describing himself as “the independent candidate with an independent approach”, Andrew John Williams is standing for the Fflint Wrecsam constituency this May.

Mr Williams lists his top four policies as addressing the cost of living crisis; addressing the fuel crisis; addressing the hospitality sector crisis; and addressing the lack of police to combat crime.

Gwynedd Maldwyn

Promising a “local voice” with no party politics, party bosses, or party whip, Monty Kennard is an independent candidate standing in Gwynedd Maldwyn.

Kennard has a degree in Economics, Politics, and International Relations from Oxford Brookes University, trained as a teacher in Shropshire, and went on to work in a primary school in Wrexham.

He pledges to listen to real people, learn on the ground to reflect local communities, and to take concerns directly to the Senedd.

Russell George, the second independent candidate in the constituency, is a former Welsh Conservative MS who now sits as an independent.

Mr George was suspended from the Conservative Party after being charged with betting offences, following an investigation into bets placed on the timing of the 2024 general election.

He is currently awaiting trial.

Gŵyr Abertawe

Three independent candidates are standing in the Gŵyr Abertawe constituency – Katon Bouzalakos, Emma McNamara, and Dan Brown.

Mr Bouzalakos previously stood in the 2021 Senedd election for Propel in the Swansea West constituency and in 2022 he stood in a Swansea local election for the Freedom Alliance – Real People. Real Alternative party.

Emma McNamara is also standing for election promising to answer “only to the people of Gŵyr Abertawe”.

She pledges to work for better local healthcare, to tackle the housing crisis, and to improve community safety.

Dan Brown is also standing as an independent candidate.

Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg

Standing in Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg, Caroline Jones was a Senedd Member for South Wales West from 2016 to 2021.

She was first elected for UKIP but left in 2018 to sit as an independent.

In 2019 she joined the Brexit Party, now Reform UK, before later leaving the group to become independent again due to the party’s anti-devolution stance.

She then rejoined Reform UK but as of April 2026 has announced her resignation and is now standing as an independent.

Lucia Wyatt, who is also standing as an independent, shared her leaflet on social media, announcing that if elected she will focus on peace and healing; nature, arts, and kindness; and family and community.

She pledges to “say no to nukes and yes to humanity”.

Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr

Beth Winter, a former Welsh Labour MP and member of Your Party, is standing as an independent candidate for the Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr constituency.

Ms Winter previously represented Cynon Valley as an MP from 2019 until the constituency disappeared in 2024.

After boundary changes resulted in the abolition of her seat, Ms Winter then lost a selection battle to Gerald Jones to become the Labour candidate for the new seat of Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare.

Now running as an independent candidate, she promises to be a “strong Valleys Voice” in the Senedd.

Dai Hedley Williams and Joseph Anthony Biddulph are also standing as independents in Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr.

Sir Fynwy Torfaen

Sir Fynwy Torfaen has only two independent candidates standing on May 7 – Owen Lewis and Welsh Pool.

In 2024, Owen Lewis stood as an independent candidate for Monmouthshire, winning just under 500 votes.

A former support worker from Abergavenny, Mr Lewis questions why “the ‘tough decisions’ always fall on the ones who are already struggling the most?”

He promises, if elected, there will be no party politics or “sleazy backroom deals” and instead he will work towards serving his constituents from “the most vulnerable upwards.”

The other independent candidate standing in Sir Fynwy Torfaen goes by the name of Welsh Pool.

An ex-triathlete and accountant, Welsh Pool is campaigning to raise awareness of Long Covid

Sir Gaerfyrddin

Pledging to be a “strong independent voice for Carmarthenshire”, Stephen Williams says he will be independent, accountable, and local.

Mr Williams presents policies such as ensuring access to swimming lessons for all children, pushing for the Newport Bypass, and developing Llanelli as a “prime leisure destination”.

Having served as an independent councillor on Kidwelly Town Council, Carl Peters-Bond is also standing in the upcoming Senedd election – promising to “listen to people and act on what they ask for”.

He shares his belief in small government, less red tape and greater public engagement.

Peters-Bond is also Mayor of Kidwelly, a role he has held for four consecutive years – the longest continuous term in the town’s history.

The third independent candidate in Sir Gaerfyrddin is Jonathon Rose, who is focusing his campaign on the rise of AI and the loss of jobs it could potentially cause.