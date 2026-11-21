Mark Mansfield

The next decisions on how much public money S4C receives and what the BBC must provide for Welsh-speaking audiences will be made at Westminster. Cardiff Bay is looking for a way to give Wales more say in both.

Those decisions are taking shape as BBC Radio Cymru prepares to drop Dros Frecwast and Dros Ginio and S4C seeks a funding increase above inflation. The Welsh-language channel also wants to protect the value of the programmes it receives from the BBC, currently worth about £20m a year.

A new Senedd Research briefing, How broadcasting works, sets out the powers Wales already has and what would have to change for the Senedd to make broadcasting law.

What the BBC cuts mean for Wales

In September, BBC Wales announced plans to cut 58 roles, equivalent to around 45 full-time posts, and reduce its annual television output by 20 hours. The changes are part of a £500m savings programme across the corporation.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth warned BBC director-general Matt Brittin that the cuts could leave the broadcaster in breach of its public service obligations. Mr Brittin said the BBC took its obligations to Wales “extremely seriously”.

Rhuanedd Richards, the BBC’s director of Nations, said Welsh-language services had been “somewhat protected” compared with other parts of the corporation. Speaking on Dros Frecwast, she explained what the loss of programmes meant for Welsh-speaking listeners.

“There is something unique about the BBC’s responsibility to the Welsh language, because if we miss something the audience can’t necessarily go somewhere else to get the same service in Welsh,” she said.

The BBC supplies programmes to S4C under a statutory duty. S4C chief executive Geraint Evans told MPs in September that he was concerned about what the cuts could mean for that output. He and S4C chair Delyth Evans had raised the issue with Mr Brittin.

The future of Clic

Around 98% of S4C’s income comes from the licence fee. The broadcaster puts its allocation for 2026–27 at £100.67m. Senedd Research estimates that its funding in 2025–26 was about 40% lower in real terms than in 2010. The current settlement ends in March 2028.

In its submission to the BBC Charter review, S4C asked for its core funding to rise faster than inflation and for the value of the programmes it receives from the BBC to rise in line with inflation. It also wants Welsh-language programmes to have a prominent place on the BBC’s digital services.

On Christmas Day, S4C will show Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd, the first Welsh-language version of the original Star Wars film. A film that familiar can draw viewers to the channel. As more people watch on demand, S4C also has to make sure they can find its programmes when they open an app or turn on a smart TV.

Mr Evans said the number of people watching S4C content on iPlayer each month had risen by 25% year on year. He said S4C continued to invest in Clic, its own Welsh-language on-demand service.

Documents obtained by Cymdeithas yr Iaith showed that S4C’s board was asked to agree in principle to exchange some hours of BBC-supplied programming for better features on iPlayer. The campaign group fears greater reliance on the BBC’s platform could weaken Clic and leave Welsh-language programmes competing for attention with a much larger volume of English-language content.

Where the power sits

The Six Nations offers another example of what Westminster decides. Wales’ men’s matches are live on free-to-air television until 2029 under a deal between the BBC and ITV. The listed-events rules protect highlights or delayed coverage of those matches. Live coverage depends on a broadcast deal.

Plaid Cymru’s Senedd election manifesto said events of national importance to Wales, including the Six Nations, should remain free to watch.

Senedd Research notes that the pledge is absent from the Programme for Government, which retains a commitment to work towards devolving broadcasting.

The Welsh Government’s first step towards a proposed Shadow Broadcasting and Communications Authority for Wales is a working group, which it expects to meet in early 2027.

Welsh ministers already have a role in some broadcasting appointments, and the BBC and Ofcom have agreed to appear before relevant Senedd committees. Transferring legislative powers would require UK Government agreement and UK Parliament approval.

In the meantime, UK Media Minister Ian Murray has told MPs that ministers are reviewing S4C’s long-term funding and how it works with the BBC on programming, technology and distribution. He said the UK Government would set out its decisions on the next BBC Charter in a White Paper expected later this year. His letter gave no figure for S4C’s funding beyond March 2028.

The next Charter will help determine what the BBC provides in Welsh. The funding settlement will determine how much S4C has to spend on programmes of its own. Both decisions sit with Westminster.