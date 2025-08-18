Why Cardiff is ranked one of the top honeymoon destinations in the UK

With summer wedding season in full swing, many couples are finalising plans not just for the big day, but for what comes next.

As wedding costs rise, over one in six newlywed couples last year decided to have their honeymoon in the UK, rather than travelling abroad, according to a new survey.

With National Couple’s Day being celebrated today (August 18th), new data from wedding planning app Bridebook reveals Cardiff ranks no.5 among the UK’s best honeymoon cities.

The ranking was compiled by the number of honeymoon hotels, Michelin star restaurants, hikes and spas to make an ideal staycation escape for newlyweds in 2025.

With searches for ‘cheap honeymoon destinations 2025’ up 100% in the last week on TikTok, the trend for honeymooning close to home is on the rise – and it’s saving couples a fortune.

Bridebook’s recent 2025 Wedding Report showed that over one in six newlywed couples last year decided to have their honeymoon in the UK, rather than travelling abroad.

The average staycation honeymoon costs 42% less than other European destinations, and is a massive 65% cheaper than a trip to America or the Caribbean. Plus, as the UK embraces the trend of sustainable travel, many newlyweds are opting to support local tourism by staying within the country, cutting carbon footprints while enjoying luxury experiences.

The Welsh capital is becoming increasingly popular as a honeymoon destination, landing in fifth place on the UK list, with a score of 44.

Cardiff is seen as a great option for those looking to unwind and put their feet up, with 57 spas to choose from plus 12 Michelin-starred restaurants, beautiful parks and stunning coastline.

Scoring an impressive 60 overall, Edinburgh emerges as the top UK honeymoon destination. The Scottish capital blends rich history, culture and luxury, so it’s no surprise many honeymooners are heading to Scotland. With an incredible 34 Michelin-starred restaurants, 141 indulgent spas, and three well-known hikes, it’s the perfect place to indulge and unwind after the big day.

London ranked in second place with a score of 56. With a vast choice from almost 200 luxury honeymoon hotels and an impressive 168 Michelin-starred restaurants, it’s safe to say that couples honeymooning in the big smoke won’t be short of things to do.

The top UK cities for honeymoons

Hamish Shephard, Co-Founder and CEO of Bridebook said: “The increase in UK honeymoons is part of a wider shift we are seeing across our Wedding Report. We are seeing a growing split between the maximalists and minimalists. With an increasing number of couples choosing unplugged ceremonies and smaller celebrations, it’s clear that some couples are turning their back on the Instagram hype and are choosing to have a more dialled-down, authentic day in each other’s company closer to home. You can see a similar reflection in the honeymoon shift too.

“It’s great to see that there are some amazing honeymoon destinations across the UK. Not only are staycations often cheaper options for couples, it’s also a great chance to explore a new city a little closer to home. It proves that couples can look after their pennies but still have a honeymoon to remember.”

Methodology

Using TripAdvisor and the Michelin Star Guide, the research found the number of the following honeymoon amenities for each UK city:

Number of hotels, filtered by ‘romantic’

Number of 5 star hotels, filtered by ‘romantic’

Number of spas

Number of Michelin Star restaurants

Number of hikes

The survey then compared this to the population to give each city a score for each data point, this was then combined to give the overall ranking for the best honeymoon destinations.

