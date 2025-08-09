Work of three key volunteers celebrated at National Eisteddfod

When the curtain falls on the National Eisteddfod on Saturday, the work of three key volunteers will come to an end.

For 18 years, Cledwyn Ashford from Cefn-y-Bedd near Wrexham has led the Chief Steward Team, but last year he announced his intention to hang up the blue tabard for good.

His friends Iolo Povey from Dyffryn Nantlle and Dylan Jones from Mold will also be stepping down from volunteering at the Eisteddfod. Between them, they have given 56 years of service to the National Eisteddfod.

Volunteers are the backbone of the National Eisteddfod every year, and without them, it would be difficult to run the festival. From the dozens of Wrexham area residents who have tirelessly raised funds to the hundreds who are willing to share their time during the Eisteddfod, their contribution is essential.

Pivotal roles

Morys Gruffydd, Eisteddfod Volunteer Coordinator, said: “The success of the National Eisteddfod depends on the support and help of a multitude of volunteers, not only during the week but throughout the year in preparation for the festival, and we are grateful to everyone who is part of the team.

“The fact that many new Welsh speakers use volunteering at the Eisteddfod as an opportunity to gain confidence in using our language in a community setting is very powerful, and the work the Eisteddfod does in this area, locally and nationally, is commendable.

“But the aim of this scheme is to build on the enthusiasm and ensure continuity from year to year.”

Cledwyn, or “Cled” to everyone, has been Chief Steward since the 2007 Eisteddfod.

“The work is hard and the days are long, but I’ve had a lot, a lot of fun.

“Every year I say ‘this is my last year’, but as Dafydd Iwan sings, Yma o Hyd (I’m Still Here). But this is my last National Eisteddfod as Chief Steward,” he said.

Cled, Iolo, and Dylan hope to see new blood take their place.

“The work of the Chief Steward Team starts at seven in the morning when we arrive on the Maes (festival site), and we make sure everything runs smoothly, oversee the main ceremonies, and ensure everyone is safe.

“Our experience means we know where the hotspots are, like the caravan site, Ty Gwerin, and of course the Pavilion.

“Many of the stewards are older than me, so we need new blood to carry on. If young people came forward, they’d have years of enjoyment,” said Cled.

MI5

He explained that the work of the Chief Steward is varied.

“People lose things sometimes. At the Wrexham Eisteddfod (2011), there were big, tall pyramids, and when a woman said she’d lost her glasses in one, I got help from Iolo and others to fetch a ladder to go in and retrieve them.

“I found the glasses, but of course, without me knowing, the ladder had been taken away and I was stuck in there for half an hour shouting ‘help, help!’” said Cled.

Before the 2012 Eisteddfod, Cled was called to a meeting with MI5 officers, the counter-terrorism service, to warn him of the risk of a terrorist attack and how to deal with any threat.

“I was shocked but didn’t believe such a thing would happen at the Eisteddfod. But honestly, I got a call on the radio that a bag had been found near one of the poles in the Pink Pavilion. It looked fine, but while waiting for an expert to come, one of the stewards picked it up. He had placed it and had his sandwiches in it,” he said.

Cled was invested into Gorsedd Cymru three years ago. He said it was an experience he thoroughly enjoyed.

“But I was inducted not for my Eisteddfod work but for the work I’ve done with football over the years,” he said.

Cled was a schoolteacher for many years and promoted the careers of successful footballers like Ian Rush, Kevin Ratcliffe, and Gary Speed. After 21 years as headteacher of Ysgol Bryn Coch, Mold, he worked as a Regional Welfare Officer for the Football Association of Wales.

With a vast store of memories, Cled, Iolo, and Dylan look forward to enjoying the Eisteddfod in the future—and of course, Cled will continue to follow the fortunes of Wrexham football team and the national team.

