World Rivers Day 2025: River restoration in action

World Rivers Day takes place today (Sunday 28 September) and is a global event which celebrates rivers around the world and the vital role they play in sustaining ecosystems, wildlife and communities.

Over the last five years Natural Resources Wales’s (NRW) multi-million-pound LIFE Dee River and Four Rivers for LIFE projects have been tasked with restoring rivers in north and south Wales.

The River Dee in north Wales and the Teifi, Tywi, Cleddau and Usk Rivers in south Wales, are currently in a poor condition as a result of multiple pressures such as climate change, habitat degradation, barriers to fish migration, poor water quality and invasive species.

Both projects have been working hard to protect and improve the condition of these rivers, and positive signs of recovery are already being seen. Using a range of solutions they hope to restore these delicate ecosystems and as a result improve water quality, enhance biodiversity and strengthen climate resilience.

Riverside corridors

To date, the LIFE Dee River project has worked with farmers to install 26 miles (42 km) of fencing which has created thriving riverside corridors that have been planted with 20,000 trees. In addition, the project has improved in-river habitat by introducing 3,090 tonnes of boulders and 5,330 tonnes of gravel, and removed or adapted 10 barriers to improve fish migration.

The Four Rivers for LIFE project has worked with farmers to install 25 miles (40 km) of fencing and planted approximately 37,000 native trees with support from Woodland Trust. Over 5,000 metres of invasive non-native species (INNS) like Himalayan balsam has been removed from the Teifi, Tywi and Cleddau Rivers with support from Contractors and the West Wales Rivers Trust.

The project has also improved eight barriers to fish migration, with seven more barriers to be addressed this year and in 2026. The project has also improved river processes and in channel habitats in a number of river reaches through the introduction of large wood and boulders.

Improving habitats

Nick Thomas Natural Resources Wales Strategic Projects Manager, said: “Encouraged by the progress of the LIFE projects, in 2024, NRW launched the Upper Wye Project. The project aims to restore the health of the upper reaches of the River Wye, and in its first year it has tackled invasive species, installed fencing on farm land and planted 2,000 native trees.”

Improving river habitats by introducing boulders, gravel and wood will renaturalise the rivers and provide a clean, well-oxygenated environment for spawning as well as shelter for migratory fish, such as Atlantic salmon, sea and river lamprey, bullhead and shad.

Working with farmers to install fencing and improve agricultural practices on the land will help protect these vitally important river corridors, reducing the amount of sediment and nutrients entering the watercourse, which will lead to better water quality.

Planting trees next to rivers can help make our rivers more climate resilient by providing shade and cooling water temperatures for important wildlife.

Controlling the impact of INNS along our riverbanks is important, as species like Himalayan balsam outcompetes native vegetation and as it dies back in winter it leaves banksides bare and vulnerable to erosion.

The River Dee in north Wales, the Teifi, Tywi, Cleddau and Usk Rivers and River Wye are classed as Special Areas of Conservation (SAC), meaning they are of significant international importance for the wildlife and plants that call them home, such as salmon, lamprey, shad, otters and water crowfoot.

Freshwater ecosystems are in rapid decline, dropping by an alarming 85% on average since 1970 according to the 2024 Living Planet Report. The LIFE Dee River, Four Rivers for LIFE and Upper Wye projects are fighting to ensure these unique rivers in Wales and the ecosystems they sustain will be there for the enjoyment of generations to come.

The LIFE Dee River and Four Rivers for LIFE Projects are funded by the EU LIFE Programme with support from Welsh Government, whilst the Upper Wye Project is funded solely by the Welsh Government.

Find out more about World Rivers Day here