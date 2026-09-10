World Suicide Prevention Day: Being open to supporting others could help without you even knowing

Mind Cymru

It can be hard to know if a person is feeling suicidal and it’s understandable to feel worried or unsure how to help if you think someone might be. World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th gives people across Wales the chance to come together and be reminded that suicide can be prevented.

This year’s theme is about ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’ and engaging in open and honest discussions about suicide, and suicidal behaviour. This is because talking about mental health can still feel scary or shameful for many of us, meaning overcoming this stigma and talking openly about suicide is important.

As someone who made attempts on his life following the loss of his parents, Mark Smith says finding someone you trust to open up to is key.

Mark, from Cardiff also lives with bipolar disorder, and says: “While there might be signs that all is not well with you and you’re having the darkest possible thoughts, it’s not necessarily visible, so having a difficult conversation about your feelings can be lifesaving, especially if you’re suicidal.”

“You don’t need to be fixed, you just need to be heard and feel supported by someone who will take those steps towards getting help with you. It won’t necessarily give you thoughts of suicide by talking about it, so please consider starting what might be the most important conversation you’ll ever have and release the pain you’re experiencing in a safe way.”

Actively thinking about ways we might be able to support people who may be feeling suicidal could also help someone without us even knowing. Mind Cymru has some tips to get you started.

How do you know if someone is suicidal?

Anyone can struggle with suicidal thoughts. It doesn’t necessarily mean someone will attempt to take their own life, but they should always be taken seriously. Someone who is suicidal might not show any warning signs at all, and it can be hard to tell how someone is feeling, but they might:

Become withdrawn – or seem anxious, angry or depressed.

Talk about being a burden – or feeling trapped or hopeless.

Talking about suicide or death – even in a vague, joking way.

Act recklessly – or use drink or drugs more than usual.

Have trouble sleeping

Suddenly change their behaviour – seeming motivated after a long period of feeling low without any explanation, for example.

What can I do if I’m worried someone is suicidal?

Ask them. It may not feel like the right thing to do but healthcare professionals recommend asking direct questions.

You could also:

You could also: Encourage them to talk about their feelings – with you, someone else they trust, or a mental health professional.

Listen without judgement – and without focusing on ‘solving things’ or making their feelings go away.

Ask if they have a crisis or safety plan – they might if they’ve felt suicidal before.

Offer practical support – be it with daily tasks or with seeking support.

Stay with them while they’re feeling distressed – or share this responsibility with others.

Make sure you don’t make promises you can’t keep – If you’re not able to support them, make sure to tell someone who can.

If someone says they’re not suicidal you can still remind them you’re there if they need to talk and continue to check in on them. It’s also important not to blame yourself if you aren’t able to spot the signs that someone is feeling suicidal.

Simon Jones, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Mind Cymru, said: “Unfortunately, there’s still a taboo around talking about suicide that can make it even harder for people experiencing these kinds of feelings to be open about it, and to feel understood in doing so.

“Talking to somebody who’s willing to listen and be supportive can be the first step towards a person getting help, and in coming to terms with suicidal thoughts they may be struggling with.”

“It can also be really distressing if you’re worried about someone who feels suicidal, and it’s natural to feel worried or scared about having this kind of conversation with someone close to you. This is why World Suicide Prevention Day is so important in reminding us all that there are things we can do to prevent suicide.”

If you are finding it hard to talk to someone about their feelings, or to open up to others about your own mental health, you can also seek support in a number of ways by:

Calling one of Mind’s Helplines or accessing information on the Mind website at www.mind.org.uk/information-support/

Reaching out to Mind’s online community Side by Side, available 7 days a week and 24 hours a day at https://sidebyside.mind.org.uk/

Calling Samaritans on 116 123 (freephone). Their English language line is always open and their Welsh language line opens daily from 7pm to 11pm.

Texting SHOUT to 85258, a free 24/7 crisis text service.

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