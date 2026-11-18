Llinos Dafydd

As a child, Sioned Erin Hughes remembers worry taking up far more room than wonder.

Now, years later, the award-winning Welsh writer has found an unexpected way to reclaim some of the curiosity and playfulness she feels she missed out on: writing a magical underwater adventure for children.

“I was a very anxious child. Worries were in the driving seat when I was growing up,” she said.

“Writing for children has become a way for me to rediscover the curiosity and zest for life that have been waiting for me all these years. Finding them has been such a blessing.”

Her new children’s novel, Y Môr ac Eli Moi, published by Rily, follows a young girl grieving the loss of her beloved grandmother.

When Eli discovers a magical seashell on a beach, she is drawn into an extraordinary underwater world, where mysterious creatures need her help and an unexpected adventure offers her a way to begin making sense of her feelings.

Illustrated by Lily Mŷrennyn, the Welsh-language novel for readers aged eight to 12 explores grief, friendship and the natural world.

But it has also brought together two creative women whose relationships with childhood imagination have taken rather different paths.

A childhood full of questions

For Erin, the book began not with a character or a plot, but with a seashell.

Like generations of children before her, she grew up believing that holding a shell to her ear allowed her to hear the ocean.

“Like so many children, I grew up believing that seashells had the extraordinary ability to capture the sound of the waves,” she said.

“I began wondering what the waves might be saying if only we could understand their language. I was convinced they’d be full of wisdom.”

That question gave rise to the Wise Old Woman of the Waves, a mysterious figure who became central to the story’s magical world.

For Erin, who lives on the Llŷn Peninsula, the sea is never far away.

The nearest beach is just two minutes from her home, and she describes feeling almost like a small island, with the ocean wrapping its arms around her.

“There’s so much we still don’t know about the sea, which makes it a wonderful place for the imagination to run wild,” she said.

For illustrator Lily Mŷrennyn, the underwater world was equally familiar, but for different reasons.

She spent childhood summers staying in a caravan at Port Eynon on the Gower Peninsula, where the coastline left a lasting impression on her imagination.

And she had another childhood obsession: mermaids.

“One of my favourite television programmes growing up was H2O: Just Add Water, about three friends who turned into mermaids whenever they touched water,” she recalled.

“Because of that, I spent a lot of my childhood pretending to be a mermaid.”

She also remembers reading books about sharks and seashells on car journeys, long before she knew she would one day be illustrating an underwater adventure of her own.

The love that remains

Despite its fantastical setting, Y Môr ac Eli Moi is rooted in an experience that is all too real.

At the beginning of the novel, Eli is struggling with the loss of her grandmother.

For Erin, the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren is particularly precious.

She is close to both her grandmothers and says she has always loved spending time with people much older than herself.

“I’m incredibly lucky to have two grandmothers, and I’m very close to both of them. I was having afternoon tea with one just today!” she said.

“There’s something especially beautiful about a close relationship between two generations. Sometimes, the bigger the age gap, the more precious the friendship.”

She was also inspired by the Welsh television series Hen Blant Bach, which brought young children and older people together.

The warmth of those intergenerational relationships stayed with her, and she hoped to capture something of the same magic in Eli’s relationship with her grandmother.

But what happens when that relationship is suddenly taken away?

Erin believes children sometimes have a more honest way of approaching difficult emotions than adults.

“I think children can have a wonderfully direct way of talking about their deepest feelings, whereas adults tend to be more guarded and self-conscious,” she said.

In the novel, Eli struggles to process her grief within her family. It is through her adventures beneath the waves that she begins to reconnect with memories of her grandmother and find a way to live with her loss.

Erin is careful not to suggest that grief follows a particular pattern, or that Eli’s experience offers a universal answer.

Instead, she hopes the story might offer reassurance.

“If even one child finds comfort in Eli’s experience, that would mean the world to me.”

Drawing on the past

While Erin found herself rediscovering childhood wonder through writing, Lily Mŷrennyn drew on the memories she had carried with her into adulthood.

One illustration in particular holds a special meaning.

It shows Eli bending down to collect seashells, and takes the illustrator back to a day on Oxwich Beach with her mother.

Her sister had found a cowrie shell, a small and distinctive treasure, and Lily was determined to find one too.

“My mum spent hours with me searching for a cowrie shell on Oxwich Beach because my sister had found one, and I refused to leave until I had one as well,” she recalled.

It’s a memory of the sort that might seem insignificant at the time, but can stay with someone for years.

And in a story that explores what we carry with us from the people we love, it feels particularly fitting.

Lily’s illustrations also reflect the novel’s emotional landscape.

Working in black and white, she used light, texture and scale to create a sense of longing and wonder.

“I actually think the black-and-white palette adds to that feeling of longing,” she said.

“I love working with colour, but sometimes limiting the palette helps simplify things and focus on the essential elements of an illustration.”

Erin says she was delighted with the results.

“From the very first sketches, Lily had captured the spirit of the story perfectly. Our visions fitted together beautifully,” she said.

A world worth protecting

Alongside its exploration of grief, Y Môr ac Eli Moi carries an environmental message.

Eli is chosen to become the Protector of the Land, helping sea creatures whose underwater home is in danger.

For Erin, it was important to weave that message into the adventure without placing the responsibility for environmental problems on young readers.

“I knew from the beginning that this message would run beneath the story, but I was careful. I didn’t want to preach,” she explained.

“I soon realised that wasn’t difficult, because children don’t need to be preached at. They’re not the ones to blame.”

Rather than presenting Eli as a child who must be taught to care, Erin wanted her to reflect the compassion and environmental awareness she sees in many young people during school visits.

That sense of wonder and responsibility is equally important to Lily.

“If anyone, child or adult, looks at my illustrations alongside Erin’s story and sees a little of the magic that exists in the natural world, and why it matters that we look after it, then I’ll feel I’ve done my job well,” she said.

Finding wonder again

For Erin, writing for children has proved unexpectedly restorative.

The girl who remembers growing up with worries firmly in control has found herself creating a world where seashells speak, strange creatures inhabit the ocean and imagination can open doors that ordinary life sometimes keeps closed.

Yet for all its magic, the novel’s most important message is grounded in something simple: allowing ourselves to feel.

Asked what Eli might say to a child who is missing someone they love, Erin admits that words can sometimes be inadequate.

“There’s so much to say, and yet language often fails us,” she said.

“But for children experiencing such enormous emotions, perhaps for the first time, I’d like to think Eli would tell them that every feeling is safe to feel.

“Whether that’s sadness, confusion, anger, or emotions they can’t even name yet.

“It’s absolutely OK, and essential, to feel all of it.”

For Erin and Lily, creating Y Môr ac Eli Moi has meant returning, in different ways, to the imagination and memories of childhood.

One has rediscovered a sense of wonder she once struggled to find. The other has drawn on the magic of a childhood spent dreaming of mermaids and searching for treasures on the beach.

And between them, they have created a story that suggests growing older need not mean leaving that wonder behind.

Y Môr ac Eli Moi, written by Sioned Erin Hughes and illustrated by Lily Mŷrennyn, is published by Rily. The Welsh-language novel is aimed at readers aged 8–12, priced at £8.99.