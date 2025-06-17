Yes Breizh: Campaign launches to push for greater control for Brittany

Stephen Price

Yes Breizh, a new non party-political campaign, has launched in Brittany, advocating for more control over the Celtic nation’s destiny with a new, ‘modern vision’ and full self-government.

Launched this summer, Yes Breizh is committed to explaining why Brittany has a future of its own, and to making the subject an essential part of public debate in Brittany, France and Europe.

Inspired by movements like Yes Scotland and Yes Cymru, they aim to open up the debate, inform, and persuade people that full self-government is a credible, modern, and beneficial path for the people of Brittany.

By 2032, members of the group wish to see Brittany become “a positive, united, dynamic, respectful and courageous community”.

According to its founders, the current uncertainty over Brittany’s future, and status within France, is leading to “a dispersal of resources and a context of instability at global, European, French and Breton level”.

They argue that Yes Breizh acts rationally, realistically, factually and prospectively, and in proportion to the issues at stake for Brittany, our country.

Forging links

Aiming to support, and strengthen their cause by linking up with other independence movements, their vision states: “Our open-minded, action-oriented union also aims to stimulate interest, reflection (not reflexes) and co-construction with Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Cornwall and the Isle of Man but also with Corsica, the Basque Country, Andalusia, Bavaria, Catalonia, Galicia, etc … who share our observations, our convictions and our desire to change a political situation that has become sterile.

“We want to put an end to a way of working and a system from another era that is destroying our ability to implement pragmatic local solutions to the challenges we face today, and that await our generations and those to come tomorrow.

Their purpose is to act and work for a Brittany in control of its destiny, setting themselves the following missions:

Listen to permanent residents

Understand their needs and expectations

Reflect on realistic and ambitious solutions

Explain our approach and actions

Act according to their needs and expectations

Vision

Prior to its launch, Yes Breizh has teamed up with a number of experts with proven professional experience in the areas in which they are involved, such as agriculture, health and transport, and shared their four values:

Fidelity

Loyalty

Fairness

Courage

Freedom

As part of the launch of the campaign group, representatives are set to visit Wales on Wednesday 18 June, to meet with members of Yes Cymru – the first meeting between the two groups.

Anyone who wishes to join, from Brittany, Wales or anywhere else in the world, has been encouraged to find out more via the Yes Breizh social media accounts at Facebook, Linkedin, X Twitter, Instagram and BlueSky or via email [email protected]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

