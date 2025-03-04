Young mum makes jewellery hobby into thriving business

A woman who took up jewellery making as a hobby has built a profitable business since opening a shop at an innovative shopping hub made with repurposed shipping containers.

Karen Lam, 38, started making jewellery about eight years ago when she took a class at a community centre in Edinburgh following the birth of her son.

Finding she had talent for the craft, she continued improving her skills and started selling her handmade jewellery at pop up markets.

But it was only after moving to Wales that Karen L’s Creation began making enough money for Karen to make a living for herself.

Ffos Caerffili

Karen made enquiries after discovering an opening at the Welsh ICE unit at Ffos Caerffili last year, and was given the opportunity try out her business on a 28-day flexible lease.

The Welsh ICE pop up provides a stepping stone for businesses, allowing them to gauge market demand.

It was so successful she now runs a permanent shop at Ffos Caerffili while also stocking products from ten other independent local artists.

Karen, who moved to the UK from Hong Kong in the year 2000 with her father said she has never felt she had a chance to develop a career before, having worked multiple jobs before starting her own business.

Karen said: “For me, its a life-changing opportunity.

“I never thought I’d be able to open my own shop, I thought I would be doing craft markets. It’s much more like a full-time career now.

“Hopefully it will continue to grow and I’ll be able to expand. I feel appreciative of the opportunity.”

Karen hopes to be able to open a second shop in the future and carry on supporting other independent makers by stocking their products in her shops.

Expansion in sight

Karen shared: “At the moment I’m learning silversmithing, so improving myself and learning more skills.

“In the future I’m looking to expand my business with more products and hopefully opening a second shop.”

Karen said she had found a supportive community of traders within Ffos Caerffili, and would encourage others to try their small businesses with Welsh ICE.

She added: “It’s a great community in Caerphilly and around Wales. People are really good at helping each other and I’m happy to do that for others as well.

“It’s a great opportunity for someone who wants to try something. I’d encourage anyone to give it a go.”

For trading opportunities at Ffos Caerffili, contact management at [email protected] or fill out the contact form atffoscaerffili.co.uk/contact-us/

Traders interested in the Welsh ICE pop-up shop initiative can contact Georgia Roberts at [email protected] or visit welshice.org/popup for further information.

