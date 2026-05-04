Young voters in Wales share views ahead of Senedd election

Amelia Jones

With the Senedd election 2026 fast approaching, young voters across Wales are being urged to have their say, but new research suggests many remain disconnected from the process.

A report by the Electoral Commission found that just 14% of people aged 11 to 25 in Wales were aware the election is taking place, highlighting a wider challenge around engagement among younger generations.

More than half of young people in Wales say they lack confidence when it comes to voting, with many pointing to a lack of knowledge about how the system works. While this research includes those below voting age, it reflects broader trends that can still apply to older young voters, including those now eligible to take part in the election.

There are also concerns about how young people are accessing political information. Many say they are more likely to encounter politics on social media than through education, with a significant number reporting they regularly see misleading or false content.

Nation.Cymru spoke to three respondents aged 18 to 24 to find out how they feel about the voting process and whether they feel ready to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

Are you planning to vote in the upcoming Senedd election 2026? Why or why not?

Amy, 22: “Yes I am. I was away at university during the last election, so I didn’t bother to vote. Now, I’m living back in Wales I do want to take part.”

Josh, 18: “Yeah, it’s my first time voting. I’ve signed up for the postal one.”

Stella, 24: “I am going to vote. I feel like I am a bit confused about the policies of all the of the different parties, so I don’t know how I’ll be voting, but yes I will be voting.”

How engaged do you feel with Welsh politics at the moment?

Amy:“I try to keep up with it, but I wouldn’t say I’m fully engaged. It feels quite distant from everyday life sometimes, so it’s easy to switch off.”

Josh: “Not very, to be honest. I see bits on social media, but I wouldn’t go out of my way to follow Welsh politics.”

Stella: “I’d say fairly engaged. I have been trying to make an effort to stay informed, but it can still feel a bit hard to follow.”

What are the most important issues influencing your vote this time?

Amy: “Climate change is a big one for me. It feels like something that’s not always treated with the urgency it needs, even though it’s going to affect our generation the most. It’s a really important issue, and something I really care about.”

Josh: “I wouldn’t say there’s one big thing, to be honest. Just general stuff like the cost of living, jobs, and things like student loans in the future. It all kind of adds up.

Stella: “Housing, definitely. It just feels impossible to move out or even think about buying somewhere. At 24, I thought I would be moved out and living my own life, but that just doesn’t feel possible right now. I work mostly from home and then commute to my job twice a week. I couldn’t afford to live anywhere near where I work.”

Do you feel like politics in Wales speaks to your generation?

Amy: “I think there are some attempts to engage younger people, but overall it still feels quite disconnected. A lot of the communication doesn’t really reach us, and when it does, it doesn’t always reflect the issues we’re most concerned about.”

Josh: “No, not really. It just feels like it’s aimed at older people most of the time. I don’t hear much that’s directly relevant to people my age, and that probably puts a lot of us off paying attention.”

Stella: “I think it tries to, but it doesn’t always land. There’s talk about issues that affect young people, but it can feel quite surface-level. Things like student debt, job security and renting are huge for us, and I don’t always feel like they’re properly understood.”

Do social media platforms influence your political views or voting decisions?

Amy: “Yeah I think they do. Especially in terms of the specific issues I’m aware of. I know there can be a lot of misinformation via social media, but it can be hard to ignore sometimes when it is constantly appearing on your feed.

“I think a lot of people I follow, like influencers, feel as if they should talk about issues like politics because they have ‘a platform,’ but sometimes they should just leave people to form their own opinions.”

Josh: “Yeah, I don’t really watch the news or read about politics, so most of what I see comes from social media. It’s quick and easy, even though I know it’s not always the full picture.”

Stella: “They definitely have an influence. There’s a lot of politics content on my TikTok and Instagram. Whether it’s posts from parties, video or people sharing their opinions. Sometimes it can get quite overwhelming or hard to tell what is actually reliable. I try not to trust what they are saying completely.”

What would make you more likely to stay in (or leave) Wales in the future?

Amy: “I’d like to stay because my family and friends are here, but it depends on opportunities. A lot of people I know have already moved away for work or better pay, and it does make you think about doing the same. If there were more well-paid jobs and affordable housing, it would definitely make staying more realistic.”

Josh: “I think I’ll probably end up leaving at some point after university, that’s what a lot of people do. There doesn’t seem to be that many opportunities here, especially for younger people starting out.”

Stella: “I’d prefer to stay in Wales, but it’s not always easy to justify if the opportunities aren’t there. I mean, I am currently commuting to England for work, and that does influence your thinking. If there was more investment in jobs, sustainability, and communities, I think more young people would choose to stay.”

It’s clear that young people in Wales are feeling the economic, political and social pressures that will impact their future, but still appear overlooked politically.

With thousands of young people across Wales eligible to vote, their voices carry the same weight as any other group at the ballot box.

While parties have set out commitments on areas such as housebuilding, skills and training, and investment in jobs and public services ahead of the Senedd election 2026, relatively few policies are explicitly framed around the specific experiences of younger voters.

This comes against a broader backdrop in Wales, with reports of close to a million 16–24-year-olds not being in education, employment or training, and younger voters consistently recording lower turnout levels in devolved elections compared with older age groups.

As polling day approaches, attention will turn to how parties across Wales connect with all sections of the electorate in the Senedd election 2026. While young people represent a significant part of the voting population, the findings point to an ongoing challenge around awareness, confidence and engagement in the democratic process.