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Feature

Yr Hen Iaith part 96: Truth and Pomposity in the 1890s: The ‘New Poets’

27 Sep 2026 10 minute read
Rhys Jones Huws. Image William John Parry is marked Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Jerry Hunter

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