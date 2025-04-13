£1.05 million of transport grants awarded to road projects

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A Cynon Valley road project and the latest phase of a walking and cycling route in Rhondda Fach are among the schemes in Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) that will get their share of Welsh Government transport grants next year.

The Welsh Government has confirmed that £47 million has been announced for local authorities to improve transport across south east Wales.

It said that the funding for 2025/2026 will go towards projects that improve the condition of local roads and address disruptions caused by severe weather, pilot new bus services, upgrade bus journey times and waiting facilities.

Better links

The Welsh Government said that the investment will help people get around more easily and support local economies through better transport links.

In RCT, through the active travel fund, there will be core funding of £1.05m plus £4.99m for phase five of the Rhondda Fach community route.

Through the local transport fund, there will be £100,000 for the Cynon Gateway North project. The resilient roads fund also includes £1.5m for highway drainage improvements.

Safe routes

Other potential projects to receive funding include streets that make it easier for people to walk, wheel and cycle, publicly available electric vehicle charging points, safer routes for children to travel to schools and improved road safety.

In terms of road safety, £405,104 is included for the implementation of the 20mph speed limit, £38,200 for kerbcraft pedestrian training, £37,150 for national standards cycle training, £17,150 for balance bike, £3,000 for road safety awareness (additional learning needs), £2,700 for mega drive pre-driver training for ages 16 to 18 and £2,000 for Pass Plus driver training.

Under safe routes in communities, £287,200 is included for Cwmparc, and for unadopted roads £120,000 is included for Kingsbury Place in Llwydcoed.