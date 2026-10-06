£1.1m partnership to fund community sport and activity projects in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Community projects across Wales will be able to receive grants of up to £30,000 through a new partnership planning to invest £1.1 million in sport and physical activity over two years.

Gwalia Actif will focus on helping children, young people and people who face barriers to taking part, with local communities involved in deciding how the money is used.

The partnership brings together Actif North Wales, Central South Active Partnership, the London Marathon Foundation and the Run 4 Wales Charitable Foundation.

The London Marathon Foundation will contribute £600,000, with Actif North Wales and Central South Active Partnership each providing £250,000 through funding involving Sport Wales and the National Lottery.

The second year’s investment is dependent on continued funding from Sport Wales and the National Lottery.

The partners say they will work with residents, volunteers and local organisations to identify what prevents people from being active and fund ways to address those barriers.

Manon Rees-O’Brien, regional director of Actif North Wales, said: “We know there is no single answer that works everywhere.

“This investment will support local people and partners to come together to understand what’s getting in the way of people being active, particularly in places facing the greatest challenges, and build on the strengths that already exist within their communities.”

Actif North Wales and Central South Active Partnership are among five regional sport and physical activity partnerships established by Sport Wales.

The north Wales partnership covers the region’s six counties, while Central South covers Bridgend, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

Gavin Hawkey, managing director of Central South Active Partnership, said: “We know that where a person lives and the environment around them has a huge impact on how likely they are to experience the benefits of regular movement.”

The Run 4 Wales Charitable Foundation has previously invested £1 million in projects across Wales. These include the Daily Mile, which encourages children to walk, jog or run a mile at school, and Starting Blocs, which introduces children to athletics.

Its chair, Rob Cole, said: “We know that being active can transform lives. It can improve physical and mental wellbeing, build confidence, create friendships and give people a sense of belonging.

“But we also know that not everyone has the same opportunities to take part.”

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