£1.4m fund launched to help tackle gambling harm in Wales

Mark Mansfield

Community groups across Wales will be able to bid for a share of £1.4 million to help prevent gambling-related harm under a new Public Health Wales grants programme.

Public Health Wales (PHW) has launched the Gambling Harms Voluntary Sector Grant Fund, which will provide up to £700,000 a year over the next two years to charities, voluntary organisations and social enterprises delivering prevention projects in Wales.

Organisations will be able to apply for grants of up to £75,000 a year, with applications opening on 31 August and closing on 19 October.

The scheme, which will be administered by the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA), is the first stage of Public Health Wales’ wider programme to tackle gambling-related harms.

PHW said it was particularly keen to receive applications from organisations working with communities considered to be at greater risk, including people experiencing financial hardship, those involved with the criminal justice system and people affected by someone else’s gambling.

Funding will be available for projects including public awareness campaigns, targeted prevention work, community outreach, support for families affected by gambling, and new approaches to preventing gambling-related harm.

Helen Erswell, consultant in public health for Public Health Wales’ Gambling-Related Harms Programme, said: “This programme will support organisations closest to those most affected. It will deliver prevention and early intervention, focussing on addressing inequalities and reaching those most at risk of harm.

“It’s a crucial moment for tackling gambling-related harm in Wales, and we encourage any organisation passionate about making a difference to apply.”

WCVA will oversee the application process and a joint information webinar for prospective applicants will be held on 12 August.

Catherine Miller, assistant director of grants and income at WCVA, said: “We know that some of the most effective prevention work happens directly in communities and we want to support that as much as possible.

“That’s why we’re keen for this fund to reach a wide range of voluntary sector organisations across the country. If you’re working with people at risk of gambling-related harm, we’d urge you to find out more and consider applying.”

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