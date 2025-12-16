£1.4m upgrade at substation aims to strengthen local power network

A £1.4 million upgrade to Aberdare substation has been completed as part of wider efforts to modernise the electricity network across Rhondda Cynon Taf.

National Grid Electricity Distribution has replaced ageing transformers and installed new control systems at the site, which supplies power to thousands of homes and businesses.

The company says the work will help manage rising demand on the network and reduce the likelihood of power disruptions.

Engineers have also addressed long-standing voltage issues and introduced equipment that allows the substation to be monitored and controlled remotely, enabling faster responses when faults occur. The new transformers are designed to operate more quietly than previous models.

While much of the specialist technology was sourced from outside the area, National Grid confirmed that some materials were supplied by firms in Merthyr Tydfil and Cwmbran, and local contractors were brought in for lifting operations during installation.

Stuart Howe, senior project engineer at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said the work formed part of a programme to update ageing infrastructure across South Wales to ensure the network can cope with future pressures, including increased electrification and economic development.

He said: “Our teams live and work in the communities we serve, and we’re proud to invest in the future of South Wales.

“By upgrading Aberdare substation, we’re making sure local people and businesses have a reliable electricity supply, now and for years to come.”

The Aberdare scheme is the latest of several upgrades the company is carrying out to prepare the network for anticipated growth in domestic electricity use, low-carbon heating and electric vehicle charging.

National Grid said further investment is planned across the region in the coming years as electricity demand continues to rise.