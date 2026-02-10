£1.5 million to be spent on heritage redevelopments and public space improvements

Anthony Lewis, Local democracy reporter

A Valleys council is planning to spend £1.5m of UK Government funding on heritage asset redevelopment and public space improvements.

Merthyr Tydfil has been selected for funding from the UK Government’s Pride in Place Impact Fund and has been allocated £1.5m to be fully used by March 2027.

The fund aims to create safer, healthier and more prosperous neighbourhoods and it is a capital investment programme aimed at restoring local pride, supporting community cohesion and stimulating economic activity.

It focuses on three main areas which are community spaces, public spaces and high streets.

Funding may be spent anywhere in the county borough as long as it supports areas most in need and delivers against one or more of the fund objectives, a cabinet report says.

The report also says that £750,000 will be geographically targeted at the wards based within the southern part of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough, as this area was not eligible within the boundary area approved for the Pride in Place (Plans for Neighbourhood) Programme, which was geographically targeted at the north of the county borough.

The £1.5 million is to be paid to councils over two financial years with £750,000 in 2025/2026 and £750,000 in 2026/2027.

The report says that £750,000 will go on heritage asset redevelopment with the report saying that the “re-development of key heritage assets will preserve Merthyr Tydfil’s history and identity, strengthen community pride, boost tourism and encourage sustainable development.

“The funding from this programme will aim to offer flexible capital investment into projects designed to transform heritage assets into high-value community and creative assets.

“Through investment in building infrastructure, the project will directly drive town centre footfall and diversify the local economy.

It adds that the alignment with the fund’s town centre revitalisation objective “ensures heritage assets remain a sustainable focal point for civic pride, creating a vibrant, multi-use destination where residents and visitors choose to congregate and engage with heritage.”

The other £750,000 will be spent on public space improvements in the Plymouth, Merthyr Vale, Treharris and Bedlinog and Trelewis wards.

The report says these proposed improvements will directly deliver on the public spaces objective of the fund by “revitalising the physical environment within residential neighbourhoods beyond the town centre.

“This will focus on improving assets for the community enhancing quality of life for residents, providing better assets to facilities and supporting community wellbeing and inclusion.

“The investment will for example replace dilapidated equipment with inclusive, modern play and fitness facilities that serve as safe, free-to-use community areas.

“This intervention provides an immediate, visible boost to ‘Pride in Place,’ fostering community cohesion and improving public health through enhanced access to high quality outdoor recreation.”