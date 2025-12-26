£1.5m helping to keep communities warm and connected

Over 400 warm hubs across Wales are providing support to communities this winter, after receiving £1.5m in Welsh Government funding.

The hubs offer safe and welcoming spaces where people of all ages can meet, access advice, stay warm, and connect with others in their local community.

Many warm hubs provide practical help with managing bills, claiming benefits, and accessing energy-saving advice.

They also create opportunities for social activities, learning new skills, or simply enjoying a warm drink or food and friendly conversation.

This funding commitment in the Welsh Government’s budget for 2025-26 builds on previous investment, totalling £4m since 2022, so hubs can support communities throughout the year as well as during the winter months.

Warm hubs are tailored to meet local needs and receive funding through local authorities, relying on volunteers to create inclusive and supportive environments.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice recently visited the Hub for Llandaff North and Gabalfa in Cardiff to see how these spaces make a real difference. The hub, which opened in 2017, welcomed 168,073 visitors in 2024-25, making it one of Cardiff’s busiest community facilities.

As well as offering warmth and a friendly face, they help people access library services, health and wellbeing activities, housing and benefit advice, employment support, IT training, and services delivered by partner organisations. The hub also features a community café, quiet study areas, and fully accessible facilities.

Llandaff North and Gabalfa Hub Operational Manager, Hayley Beynon, said: “We’re delighted to see the positive impact of the Warm and Welcome Spaces initiative, particularly for the most vulnerable members of our community.

“It has allowed us to enhance our offer by providing a safe, warm, and comfortable environment, access to advice and support, a varied programme of activities, including family fun days – all helping people stay warm, connected, and supported during what can be a challenging time of year.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “During my visit to Llandaff North and Gabalfa, I saw the incredible difference hubs make to people’s lives – providing not just warmth and practical support, but a real sense of community and belonging.

“I’m proud to support hubs across Wales that offer vital services throughout the year, helping people access advice, learn new skills, and combat loneliness. These spaces become even more important during the winter months when people need somewhere warm and welcoming to turn to for help and companionship.”

The investment is part of the wider Welsh Government package of support including the Discretionary Assistance Fund, Single Advice Fund Services, and Fuel Vouchers Scheme.