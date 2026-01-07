£1.85m of funding announced to support Welsh fisheries

Up to £1.85m of funding is being made available to boost the marine, fisheries, and aquaculture industry in Wales, the Welsh Government has announced.

The aim of the scheme is to help coastal communities prosper and provide sustainable growth in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The application period begins on 7 January and will remain open for 12 weeks until 31 March.

Applicants must be registered with Rural Payments Wales (RPW) Online, where the application and claim processes can be found.

A variety of activities can be supported through the scheme under 11 separate categories.

These activities include but are not limited to; funding to increase the potential of aquaculture sites and equipment on vessels aimed at reducing emissions and increasing energy efficiency; professional advice for businesses ranging from marine environment sustainability to business and marketing plans; and funding for optional health and safety items on board vessels or land based.

The previous funding round supported a wide range of projects including marine research projects, harbour infrastructure improvements, and fishers health and wellbeing projects.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Our aquaculture, marine and fisheries sector brings many important benefits.

“It provides a low carbon, high-quality protein food source, which can support future food security, and can also deliver high skilled jobs.

“This scheme is designed to create opportunities within the marine environment, coastal communities and sustainable seafood across the whole supply chain, from production to processing and marketing.

“I’d encourage those with an interest to make use of the funding – to seek opportunities for growth, diversification and innovation.”

Jim Evans MBE, from the Welsh Fishermen’s Association, said: “In the previous round of the WMFS, fishermen and women in Wales have been enabled to access fisheries funds with the free end to end guidance and support provided by the Wales Animateur Pilot.

“The fund has been transformative for individual fishermen, women and seafood businesses throughout Wales.

“There is already significant interest expressed for future funding rounds including, for example, on board vessel improvements, non-mandatory safety equipment, adding value, energy efficiencies and health, safety and wellbeing initiatives.

”I would encourage all fishing, aquaculture and seafood businesses in Wales to contact the Animateurs for help and support with your project/business ideas.”

Information about how to apply for support can be found here.

Free independent support for applicants is also available through a Welsh Fisheries Animateur Pilot project. To access this support you can contact The Fisheries Animateur by phone 01736 362782, text 07864087119, or email [email protected].