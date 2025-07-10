£1 bus fares being introduced for young people from September

Young people aged 16 to 21 will be able to travel on buses across Wales for just £1 from September

Under the new scheme being phased in by the Welsh Government, single fares will cost just £1 and there will be £3 day passes available too. Young people will be to enjoy unlimited travel with any participating bus services from 1 September for a year.

The Welsh Government will extend the scheme to five to 15-year-olds from November, with existing reduced fares for children applying until then.

Sixteen to 21-year-olds will need to apply for a free mytravelpass to take advantage of the fares, if they don’t currently have one, and will be able to do so from 21 July.

More information on how the scheme will work is available at: mytravelpass.tfw.wales

Priorities

Speaking at the launch event at Newport Bus Station, First Minister, Eluned Morgan will say: “Cutting the cost of travel for young people and providing better transport for all is one of our top priorities. We are delivering our promises to young people across Wales.

“This investment will make a real difference to communities all over Wales, but especially in rural areas.”

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates will add:“I am delighted to be launching a scheme that offers affordable bus travel for young people to help them access education, training, employment, and leisure, as well as supporting our efforts to encourage more people to use public transport, reduce carbon emissions and tackle poverty.

“As we approach the summer holidays, I want to encourage all those who haven’t signed up for a free mytravelpass to do so from the 21st July, this will mean they can take advantage of £1 bus fares from 1 September.

“I’m also pleased we will be able to extend the scheme to five to 15-years-olds from November.”

£15 million

£15m is being provided over two financial years (2025-26 and 2026-27) to support £1 bus fares for 16 to 21-year-olds as part of the Budget deal with the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds.

The Welsh Government will invest a further £7m to extend the scheme to five to 15-year-olds, from 3 November.

Responding to the announcement, the Children’s Commissioner for Wales said: ‘‘This is a truly positive announcement for children and young people in Wales. I have called for free public transport for children since becoming Children’s Commissioner – noting the positive impact this would have on mental health and connectedness, whilst also helping families with soaring costs and helping make Wales greener.

“And whilst this isn’t the free public transport I’ve called for, it’s a brilliant step in the right direction and should be warmly welcomed – I’m certain this will have a very positive effect on children’s lives across Wales.”

