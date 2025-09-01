£1 bus fares for young people in Wales come into effect

From today, Monday 1 September, young people aged 16-21 can get £1 bus fares across Wales by applying for a free mytravelpass.

The one-year pilot scheme is designed to make travel more accessible and affordable, helping young people connect with education, employment and social opportunities. In addition to the £1 single fare, an unlimited day ticket is also available for just £3.

To take advantage of these reduced fares, young people will need to apply for their free mytravelpass.

Extension

The program will be extended in November to include young people aged 5-15, ensuring even more children and families benefit from lower travel costs.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales said: “This pilot scheme, is a significant step towards making public transport more affordable for young people in Wales. By reducing fares to just £1, we hope to encourage more young people to choose the bus.”

The discounted fares can be purchased directly from the bus driver or via the bus operator app. When using an app, users must register their mytravelpass and present it to the driver. The discounted fares also apply to cross-border services, as long as the journey starts or ends in Wales.