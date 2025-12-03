£1 evening bus fares across Wales this December

Transport for Wales (TfW) is making festive travel more affordable this December with a special £1 evening fare offer on selected TrawsCymru bus routes.

From 1 December 2025 until 2 January 2026, passengers can travel for just £1 on single journeys after 5pm, helping families, friends and communities come together over the Christmas period.

Whether you’re heading to a Christmas party, doing late-night shopping, or simply making your way home from work, this offer means you can spend less on travel and more on the things that matter this season.Routes included in the offer:

T1: Aberystwyth – Carmarthen

T2: Bangor – Aberystwyth

T3/T3C: Wrexham – Barmouth

T4: Newtown – Merthyr Tydfil

T5: Aberystwyth – Haverfordwest

T6: Brecon – Swansea

T8: Corwen to Chester

T10: Bangor – Corwen

T22: Caernarfon – Blaenau Ffestiniog

T28: Machynlleth – Aberystwyth

To use this offer, simply board the bus after 5pm and ask for a £1 single ticket. Payment can be made by cash, contactless, or Tap On, Tap Off. Please note, tickets cannot be pre-purchased or bought via the app.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “In the run up to Christmas with shopping and social events, having affordable and reliable public transport is more important than ever.

“I’m pleased to see the introduction of a £1 fare for selected TrawsCymru evening services during this period which I’m sure will be welcomed by many as they visit friends and family this festive period.”

Huw Morgan, Head of Integrated Transport and Bus Network Development at Transport for Wales said: “At just £1 per journey, we’re making it easier and more affordable for people right across Wales to enjoy everything December has to offer.

“Whether it’s visiting family, catching a Christmas market, or simply getting home from work, our TrawsCymru network will keep Wales connected this December.”

For more details on terms & conditions, festive events and service changes, visit – £1 bus tickets after 5pm this December – Transport for Wales