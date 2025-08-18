1 in 5 UK drivers admit they wouldn’t know what to do following a car accident

Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) UK drivers don’t feel confident in knowing what to do after being involved in a car accident, new research reveals.

While some are unclear, more than 4 in 5 (82%) drivers say they feel confident they’d handle the situation appropriately. However, the research found that many skipped key steps in the post-accident process.

According to research by Confused.com, almost half (45%) of those who have been involved in an accident in the past admitted to not taking the details of the other driver, while almost 2 in 3 (61%) didn’t take photo or video evidence of the accident scene. One in 2 (50%) also failed to alert their insurance company at the time of the incident.

And with more than 128,000 road users being involved in a road accident in 2024, it’s more important than ever that motorists are aware of the steps to take should this happen to them.

Hot water

While 4% of all UK drivers said calling a family member would be one of the first steps they’d take if they were involved in an accident, many drivers admitted to taking steps that could land them in hot water.

Almost 1 in 3 (32%) of those who have been in a car accident said they apologised at the scene, risking their insurance claims. A quarter (25%) of 18 to 24 year olds apologised despite not being at fault.

Confused.com stress that whether you think you’re in the wrong or not, avoid apologising at the scene of the accident. This could be argued by the other party as an admission of fault. Despite not legally accepting responsibility by apologising, the other party could try to use it against you at a later date.

Drivers aged 25 – 34 are the most likely to apologise for an accident on the roads. More than 3 in 5 (61%) admit to apologising – 22% of which were not at fault. That’s compared to just 14% of 55 – 64 year olds and 18% of over 65’s.

Reporting

The research also revealed that 6% of drivers have not reported an accident they were involved in to their insurance company.

Worryingly, nearly half (49%) of UK drivers don’t realise that road accidents should be reported to their insurance company. Not doing so can void policies, increase insurance prices, and risk future coverage refusals.

Even if an accident isn’t your fault, drivers could still see an increase in premium costs. That’s because any claim associated with the vehicle could be seen as a risk.

If drivers don’t inform their insurance provider about an accident, it could be seen as a non-disclosure. This could invalidate the policy or result in its cancellation.

Insights

Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at Confused.com, commented: “Being involved in an accident on the roads isn’t something pleasant to think about, but it’s important that motorists are prepared and know what to do if this happens.

“Checking for injuries, getting everyone to safety, exchanging details with those involved, and recording details of the accident scene sit at the top of people’s minds. While these are the right things to do, many people don’t prioritise calling their insurer and naturally apologise. It’s important not to apologise at the scene as this could invalidate your insurance claims if the other party held this against you.

“Even if you don’t want to make a claim, it’s important that your insurer knows about any accident you’ve been involved in to reassess your policy.

“Insurance is in place to keep you and our roads safe, as well as making the aftermath of a car accident as straight-forward as possible.”

