£1 million in continued funding to strengthen animal welfare in Wales

Pets and animals across Wales will benefit from improved welfare protections as the Welsh Government confirms £1 million in continued funding for Animal Licensing Wales.

The funding for 2026/27 enables Animal Licensing Wales to maintain its specialist team supporting local authorities to regulate animal activities, tackle illegal breeding, and prosecute offenders.

A central online portal now streamlines applications for dog breeders, with plans to expand to other licensed activities.

Since launching in 2020, Animal Licensing Wales has become a vital national resource.

The initiative has secured significant prosecutions and improved welfare outcomes through consistent, expert enforcement.

They have helped train animal welfare inspectors across Wales, raising professional standards.

Veterinary professionals have also received training to conduct health checks on breeding dogs, including fitness to breed assessments.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, said: “I’m delighted to announce this funding for Animal Licensing Wales, an award-winning Welsh Government funded initiative which is making a real difference in supporting our welfare enforcement.

“We take animal welfare very seriously and this investment delivers on Programme for Government commitments to improve inspector qualifications and develop a national model for animal welfare regulation. The pan-Wales approach ensures consistent standards for animals in licensed establishments.”

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine, said: “Animal Licensing Wales has transformed how we protect animal welfare across the country. By bringing together expertise and creating a consistent national approach, we have given local authorities the tools they need to tackle illegal breeding and poor welfare practices.

“This continued funding means we can build on five years of progress. Our trained inspectors and veterinarians are now better equipped than ever to identify welfare concerns early and take action.

“Every animal in a licensed establishment in Wales deserves proper care. This investment helps ensure they get it.”

Hope Rescue has seen the differences already made.

Their Chief Executive, Vanessa Waddon, said: “We have worked with the Animal Licensing Wales team since their inception, caring for and rehoming the dogs that have been seized from breeders keeping dogs in low welfare conditions.

“Their pro-active approach to raising standards and taking enforcement action when needed has immeasurably improved the welfare of so many dogs in Wales.

“It’s heartbreaking seeing the health and behavioural impact poor breeding has on these dogs, and we’re delighted that the Welsh Government has announced further funding to support this much needed work.”