£10.9m schools’ refurbishment scheme backed

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to overhaul the shared site of two primary schools have taken a step forward after senior councillors agreed to approve match funding and submit a business case.

The revamp of Llangollen’s Ysgol Bryn Collen and Ysgol Gwernant – part of Denbighshire County Council’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme – is now heading to the Welsh Government’s investment panel in November 2026.

Initially estimated at £6.6m under desktop feasibility studies, the total projected cost of the construction investment has now risen to £10.9m.

Denbighshire’s 35% match funding contribution would be £3,414,615, with Welsh Government’s 65% contribution coming to £6,341,430.

Additionally, the project would be eligible to draw down £1,219,506 of funding to support the delivery of Net Zero Carbon.

Speaking at the meeting, deputy leader Cllr Huw Hilditch-Roberts explained the schools were in desperate need of modernising.

Cllr Hilditch-Roberts said that children had “to endure” difficult conditions at “a really challenging site”, with two schools having to “almost intertwine with each other”.

“You have to go through corridors to get to classrooms and share the hall. It is just a really difficult site to work with,” he said.

“What is before you today is a massive opportunity for the children and students of Llangollen. They have waited so long for this, and it will be welcomed from all corners of Llangollen.”

He added: “There is limited space. There is overcrowding, a lack of clear separation between the two schools, which is an issue for identity and safeguarding, which is really important to understand.

“Small, inadequate classrooms, a lack of intervention spaces, and poor staff facilities as well. There is insufficient dining hall provision. It is really key we get the right environment for children to eat, as nutrients are really important in their daily education. There is stuff involving windows, doors and locks. I could go on. There are massive issues here.”

Cllr Karen Edwards said supporting the case was “absolutely essential” to securing both schools’ futures.

The report said not submitting the business case in a timely manner could result in construction costs spiralling.

The cabinet unanimously backed the report.

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