10-mile challenge held in memory of teenager who died from meningitis B

Nation.Cymru Staff

The family of an 18-year-old who died from meningitis B just weeks after starting university have joined a 10-mile challenge in south Wales to raise awareness of the disease and vaccination.

On 5 September, a team of 40 led by Coleg Gwent colleagues took on the 10-mile Bannau Brycheiniog Horseshoe in memory of 18-year-old Megan Draper.

Meg had been studying physiotherapy at Bournemouth University for only a few weeks and had already joined its netball and swimming teams when she tragically died from MenB in 2025.

Meg’s mum, Helen Draper, who works at Coleg Gwent, took part in the challenge alongside her husband Lee and other family, friends and colleagues.

Their aim was to encourage students and parents to check whether they’re eligible for the Meningitis B (MenB) vaccine before starting university.

Together, they hope the challenge will help protect the next generation of students by raising over £5,000 for Meningitis Now, a charity which campaigns for wider MenB vaccination among 15 – 24-year-olds, and supports families affected by meningitis.

Helen Draper, Meg’s mum and Examinations Officer at Coleg Gwent, said: “It was horrifying when we discovered that a separate MenB vaccination existed, knowing that Meg had already been vaccinated against meningitis A, C, W and Y. If we’d known, we would have paid for a private vaccination in a heartbeat.”

She continued: “This walk is so important to us. It’s a chance to remember our amazing daughter, but also to continue raising awareness of MenB. If sharing Meg’s story encourages more young people and their families to understand the risks, recognise the importance of vaccination and know what to look out for, then continuing to tell her story is incredibly important to us.”

The call comes as thousands of young people prepare to leave home for university in September, a time when students are mixing with new people and living in close quarters, increasing the risk of meningococcal disease.

First-year university students have around seven times the risk of meningococcal disease compared with young people of the same age who do not attend university.

The awareness drive comes as a new, time-limited MenB vaccination programme is rolled out across Wales.

According to the Welsh Government, more than 17,000 young people have already come forward for their first vaccination, with those eligible now being urged to return for their second dose.

Two doses, at least four weeks apart, are required for the best protection. Eligible young people who move away before receiving their second dose can complete the course after moving to their university town.

The free vaccine is available to those born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008, as well as eligible under-25s entering higher education or residential further education for the first time this autumn.

Katy Cook from Coleg Gwent added: “When Helen and Lee shared their plans for the challenge, I immediately wanted to get involved – and it’s been incredible to see that support grow to nearly 40 colleagues, friends and family all taking part in Meg’s memory.

“The timing is particularly important for us at the college, with many Coleg Gwent learners preparing to start university in coming weeks. Meg’s story is a devastating reminder of why young people and their families need to understand the risks of MenB, and we want to help get that message to as many of them as possible.

“We encourage every student heading off to university this autumn to check whether they’re eligible for the MenB vaccination and, if they are, arrange it before leaving home. It’s a simple step that could help protect them as they begin this next chapter.”

A JustGiving page in support of the team’s fundraising challenge in aid of Meningitis Now is available here.

For further information about Meningitis B and the work of Meningitis Now, visit the charity’s site here.

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