100 arrests in five months in South Wales Valleys town centre

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

There have been more than 100 arrests in a South Wales Valleys town centre over the past five months through a plan to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.

Councillors have highlighted the “scale and severity” of criminal and anti-social activity concentrated within the town centre and have been discussing the Merthyr Tydfil Together Initiative.

A notice of motion brought by the Independent group of councillors and approved by full council on Wednesday, September 10 called for the South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner to be invited to brief councillors on the current policing strategy in Merthyr Tydfil.

The notice of motion mentioned that the initiative has so far led to in excess of 100 arrests over the past five months.

Theft

They were predominantly linked to retail theft, more than 40 stop searches conducted within the town centre, over 70 referrals relating to anti-social behaviour and the submission of 150+ intelligence reports to enhance understanding of key issues and individuals of concern.

It also mentioned a renewed strategic emphasis on drug-related activity, expansion of partnership patrols alongside increased engagement from outreach and youth justice services, the forthcoming implementation of a crimestoppers reporting zone within the town and the installation of an additional CCTV camera to deter and detect criminal behaviour.

‘Confidence’

But it said that: “Whilst these activities reflect commendable efforts by law enforcement and partner agencies, they also underscore the scale and severity of criminal and anti-social activity concentrated within the town centre it also raises broader concerns regarding public safety and community confidence throughout the borough.”

The Independent councillors urgently requested that a formal invitation was sent by the leader and the chief executive requesting the attendance of the police and crime commissioner for south Wales to attend a forthcoming council meeting at the earliest opportunity to provide a comprehensive briefing on the current policing strategy for the county borough.

They said that the briefing should specifically address the scope and frequency of police patrols and visibility across the borough, the recent escalation in violent crime and the measures being taken to address this trend, the persistent issues of anti-social behaviour and speeding vehicles particularly in residential and commercial zones and the borough-wide approach to drug-related offences and prevention strategies.

Neighbourhood police inspector Meirion Collins said: “Presenting these figures demonstrates South Wales Police’s commitment to transparency to council members and our community, reassuring them that police resources are being managed effectively.

“The figures show measurable outcomes and improvements because of the Merthyr Tydfil Together initiative. By showcasing the results, we can illustrate the tangible benefits of the initiative.

“Merthyr Tydfil Together is very much a collaborative achievement between Merthyr Council, community members and other stakeholders. The initiative is not only effective but also adaptable to future challenges”.