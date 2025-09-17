1000 fewer casualties in Wales after 2 years of 20mph default speed limit
Two years on from the roll out of Wales’ controversial 20mph default speed limit, new data has revealed that policy has resulted in over 1000 fewer casualties.
Collision data is now available for the first 18 months of the speed limit’s implementation shows that 882 (or 25%) fewer people were hurt in road crashes on 20/30mph roads – with an expected 1,000 fewer casualties in the first two years.
The 20mph default speed limit proved a highly contentious issue when it was rolled out on Welsh roads in September 2023.
It led to a widespread public backlash with road signs vandalised, protests organised and a record-breaking Senedd petition which garnered nearly half a million signatures.
Hospital
But statistics show that over the first 18 months of the speed limit being in force, 14 people have not been killed on Welsh roads and 98 will have avoided a hospital visit for a serious injury.
Slower speeds saw UK-based insurer Esure reduce car policy premiums for drivers in Wales at the end of 2023 with Welsh drivers seeing an average £45 benefit to their insurance premiums.
The reduction in casualties of 25% on 20/30mph roads is twelve times the decrease on roads with higher speed limits.
The 20 is Plenty campaign group says the impact of 20mph in Wales is “more than a statistical blip” as compared with the pre-20mph year of 2022-23, casualties are down in every quarter.
Claims
All four police forces in Wales say they have seen casualty reductions.
In north Wales, where 94% of roads changed from 30mph to 20mph, casualties fell by 46%.
Motor insurers are have reported lower vehicle damage claims after implementation of the new 20mph default speed limit.
Esure has reported a 20% relative reduction in car claims in Wales since the nationwide limit was introduced.
Adrian Berendt, Director, 20’s Plenty for Us said: “As well as making Welsh communities safer, with over 1,000 fewer casualties, 20mph is benefitting drivers in lower insurance costs.
“We congratulate politicians, local authority representatives and community leaders who called for and implemented 20mph as an urban/village norm.
“We thank Welsh drivers who have altered their behaviour to make their communities even better places to be.”
‘Disastrous’
On the second anniversary of the introduction of 20mph in Wales, the Welsh Conservatives branded the policy “disastrous’.
Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure, Sam Rowlands said: “The Labour Welsh Government ignored the people of Wales when they forced through their disastrous 20mph speed limit and dismissed a record-breaking Senedd petition calling to scrap it.
“The rollout has already cost taxpayers £32 million, with an estimated economic hit of up to £9 billion. Labour and Plaid’s blanket 20mph speed limit has been nothing short of a disaster for Wales.
“Lower speed limits make sense outside schools, hospitals and in dangerous areas, but Labour and Plaid’s one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work. The Welsh Conservatives are the only party in the Senedd committed to scrapping Labour’s 20mph speed limit.”
Based on an average cost of £1.5 million per road death in the UK, and £150,000 per serious injury, this policy has saved the taxpayer £35.7 million and cost £34 million to implement. So it’s paid for itself in around 2 years. And those figures are probably out of date so the savings may be greater than that. And that’s ignoring the cost of smaller injuries which may still have resulted in costs. Politicians in the Senedd should be significantly more bold and unapologetic in bringing this policy. Pound for pound it’s possibly the most significant road safety policy for… Read more »
Exactly this. Fewer deaths, fewer injuries, and it turns out, a cost saving too! Good work by the Senedd.
And it’s also worth noting that that’s also 14 less grieving families, at least 96 less unpaid carers helping a family member who may take years to get through rehab from their injuries or may have even been permanently disabled by what happened.
It’s so easy to focus on the fiscal savings but we cannot forget the impact road deaths and injuries have on families and communities.
Anyone who is still against this policy really needs to think much more critically about what they are speaking out against.
Amazing result.
My car insurance, like that of many others in Wales, has dropped significantly this year thanks to the 20mph limit, if Reform gets into power in the Senedd and abolishes this insurance premiums will rise once again in addition in an increase in casualties.
Well done Lee Waters for sticking to your guns in the face of so much abuse and introducing this.
Labour budget this October is tipped to increase in Insurance Premium tax. You should expect your motor insurance cost to fall as you get older and have a longer period of no-claims. To put this wholly down to a 20mph speed limit is daft. The most significant effect on motor insurance costs is the cost of living crisis where motorists increase their excess value in the policy which has two effects, a lower premium and less likely to claim on smaller cost accidents.
The data does not show a reduction in casualties. You only get this if you select a time window of 18 months which includes 2 summer quarters and compare it with a period of 18 months which includes 2 winter quarters. The data is here.
https://www.gov.wales/police-recorded-road-collisions-interactive-dashboard
Click on collision map to see the number of serious accidents and fatalities per quarter, selecting the 20mph variable. The way in which the statistic has been presented in this 20s Plenty press release is a cynical manipulation. By dint of road conditions, there’s always less accidents in the summer months.
At least do the next step and tell us how many fewer on average.
An average is only useful if other variables are constant. You would be better to compare, for example, Q1s – 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, or Q3s of each corresponding year or full years for each year. Taking an obtuse 18mts is trying to get the numbers to fit the rhetoric.
Go on then, do the comparison to make your point. The insurers have and their maths and stats people are good.
So we just ignore the police data and the insurance data. How do you account for the reduction in insurance premiums?
My link is to the police data.
Go check before launching keyboard.
The police data is also reduced compared to 2023. Accidents out of residential areas don’t count as those speeds haven’t changed
Tidy! Prior to the introduction of 20 mph, residents across Cardiff were arguing for the limit in their own street. I was thus always weary of the logic which determined that it was a good thing to protect kids in ones own neighborhood providing you had the freedom to 30 mph through somebody else’s.
1000 fewer casualties. It is political correctness gone mad. As GB News would say “imagining living in woke Wales where there has been 1000 fewer casualties because of a 20mph speed restriction. It makes you wonder why they have an Assembly”.
It’s not just fewer casualties, it’s also countless minor incidents that became near misses. A day ruined turned into a few seconds of muttering.
It’s sad that the 20 mph default speed limit, although its implementation by the Welsh Labour Government had flaws that could have been rectified in time, did save lives, is effectively now being reversed by councils because it was demonised by the Welsh Conservatives using blatant falsehoods along with the aid of their English MP counterparts who cynically set up fake social media accounts to whip up hostility encouraging detractors to damage & daub road signs costing thousands to repair and replace, and where we find ourselves now. Shameful.