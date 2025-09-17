1000 fewer casualties in Wales after 2 years of 20mph default speed limit

Two years on from the roll out of Wales’ controversial 20mph default speed limit, new data has revealed that policy has resulted in over 1000 fewer casualties.

Collision data is now available for the first 18 months of the speed limit’s implementation shows that 882 (or 25%) fewer people were hurt in road crashes on 20/30mph roads – with an expected 1,000 fewer casualties in the first two years.

The 20mph default speed limit proved a highly contentious issue when it was rolled out on Welsh roads in September 2023.

It led to a widespread public backlash with road signs vandalised, protests organised and a record-breaking Senedd petition which garnered nearly half a million signatures.

Hospital

But statistics show that over the first 18 months of the speed limit being in force, 14 people have not been killed on Welsh roads and 98 will have avoided a hospital visit for a serious injury.

Slower speeds saw UK-based insurer Esure reduce car policy premiums for drivers in Wales at the end of 2023 with Welsh drivers seeing an average £45 benefit to their insurance premiums.

The reduction in casualties of 25% on 20/30mph roads is twelve times the decrease on roads with higher speed limits.

The 20 is Plenty campaign group says the impact of 20mph in Wales is “more than a statistical blip” as compared with the pre-20mph year of 2022-23, casualties are down in every quarter.

Claims

All four police forces in Wales say they have seen casualty reductions.

In north Wales, where 94% of roads changed from 30mph to 20mph, casualties fell by 46%.

Motor insurers are have reported lower vehicle damage claims after implementation of the new 20mph default speed limit.

Esure has reported a 20% relative reduction in car claims in Wales since the nationwide limit was introduced.

Adrian Berendt, Director, 20’s Plenty for Us said: “As well as making Welsh communities safer, with over 1,000 fewer casualties, 20mph is benefitting drivers in lower insurance costs.

“We congratulate politicians, local authority representatives and community leaders who called for and implemented 20mph as an urban/village norm.

“We thank Welsh drivers who have altered their behaviour to make their communities even better places to be.”

‘Disastrous’

On the second anniversary of the introduction of 20mph in Wales, the Welsh Conservatives branded the policy “disastrous’.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure, Sam Rowlands said: “The Labour Welsh Government ignored the people of Wales when they forced through their disastrous 20mph speed limit and dismissed a record-breaking Senedd petition calling to scrap it.

“The rollout has already cost taxpayers £32 million, with an estimated economic hit of up to £9 billion. Labour and Plaid’s blanket 20mph speed limit has been nothing short of a disaster for Wales.

“Lower speed limits make sense outside schools, hospitals and in dangerous areas, but Labour and Plaid’s one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work. The Welsh Conservatives are the only party in the Senedd committed to scrapping Labour’s 20mph speed limit.”