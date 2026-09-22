1,000 people offered free nutrition and fitness app to tackle obesity

Nation.Cymru staff

One thousand people living in some of Wales’ most disadvantaged communities are to be given free access to a nutrition and fitness app in a bid to tackle obesity and health inequalities.

The scheme in Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan will provide free annual subscriptions to Nutracheck for residents in areas ranked among the most disadvantaged fifth of the population.

The app allows users to track their food intake and nutrients, log physical activity and access peer support.

The scheme is being jointly delivered by the Cardiff and Vale Public Health Team and Cardiff Metropolitan University.

People living in less disadvantaged areas will also be able to access the app at a discounted rate.

Health officials say obesity levels are around twice as high in more disadvantaged communities and can contribute to conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, osteoarthritis and sleep apnoea.

The project will be evaluated by Cardiff Metropolitan University to assess its impact on weight loss and health outcomes and whether the approach could be used more widely.

Dr Claire Beynon, Executive Director of Public Health at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “Living with obesity is one of the most significant and complex health challenges we face, and we know that this is not shared equally across our communities.

“Prevention and early intervention are therefore essential if we are to improve health outcomes and reduce the risk of serious conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and osteoarthritis.

“This programme is a valuable opportunity to give people practical, accessible support to look at healthier options and develop sustainable habits around nutrition and physical activity.

“By providing free access to Nutracheck for people living in some of our most disadvantaged communities, we are also taking an important step towards addressing the health inequalities that can make it harder for people to access and benefit from preventative support.”

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