£10,000 boost to help address growing mental health challenges among farmers

Nation.Cymru Staff

A vital mental health support service for farmers and rural communities across Gwent is set to expand after securing a £10,000 grant.

The funding from The Hospital Saturday Fund will enable Mind in Gwent to extend its rural support service, previously only available in Monmouthshire, across the whole of Gwent for the next 12 months.

There will be an additional day of outreach each week for Rural Communities Support Worker Helen Morgan, enabling Mind in Gwent to support more people across the region.

Recent research from the Farm Safety Foundation found that mental wellbeing among UK farmers has fallen to its lowest level in four years, while 95% of farmers under 40 say mental health is the biggest hidden issue facing the agricultural sector.

The funding was formally celebrated during a cheque presentation at the Monmouthshire Rural Support Centre at Raglan Livestock Market.

Trustee Mark Davies attended to meet staff and members of the local farming community who benefit from the service.

Jaime Devine, Head of Housing, Tenancy and Supported Living Services at Mind in Gwent, said: “Securing the maximum £10,000 grant from The Hospital Saturday Fund is a significant achievement for Mind in Gwent and a huge vote of confidence in the work we do.

“For too long, geography and funding boundaries have created barriers for people living in rural communities. We’ve seen situations where farming families needed support but couldn’t access it because of where they lived.

“This funding will help us overcome those barriers and ensure more people can get the support they need when they need it.”

Helen Morgan, Rural Communities Support Worker at Mind in Gwent, said: “This funding means I’ll be able to spend more time out in our rural communities, meeting people where they are and providing practical support before problems reach crisis point.

“Our service is as varied as the people we support. One day I might be helping someone navigate welfare benefits following a life-changing illness, and the next I could be supporting a young farmer struggling with the pressures of working and living within a multi-generational family business.

“We’ve helped people facing isolation after bereavement, financial hardship, housing issues, mental health challenges and complex paperwork that can feel overwhelming. Sometimes all someone needs is a conversation and a cup of tea. Other times they need intensive support over many months.

“Rural communities are resilient and proud, but they’re often the last to ask for help. This funding gives us more time to build those trusted relationships and support more people across Gwent.”

One member of Monmouthshire’s rural community who has benefited from Mind in Gwent’s support is Richard Babbington from Llangybi.

Richard said: “The Rural Support Centre has been a lifeline for me. They help me with everything from arranging benefits to simply being there to talk. The support I’ve received from Mind in Gwent has been the best support I’ve ever had. The more funding services like this can get, the better, because there are so many people in rural communities who need someone to turn to.”

Mark Davies, Trustee of The Hospital Saturday Fund, said: “We support a wide range of organisations across the health sector, but this project immediately stood out.

“In all my years assessing grant applications, Helen’s passion and commitment to supporting rural communities was clear. It was obvious how much this funding was needed and the difference it would make.

“Farmers and people living in rural areas often face unique challenges, including isolation, financial pressures and difficulties accessing services. We are delighted to support Mind in Gwent’s work and help ensure more people can access the advice and support they need.”

The Hospital Saturday Fund distributes around £2.5 million in grants each year to health and wellbeing organisations across the UK and Ireland.

Raglan Livestock Market acts as a crucial hub for rural communities, offering a place where people can connect, seek advice and access support away from the isolation that can often accompany rural life.

Alongside its rural support project, Mind in Gwent offers a wide range of mental health services to residents of Gwent, including counselling, wellbeing support and services for children and young people.

For more information, visit their site here.