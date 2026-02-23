10,000 free Cadw tickets up for grabs this St David’s Day

Ten thousand free tickets to some of Wales’ iconic historical locations are on offer this St David’s Day.

From breath-taking castles to tranquil religious sites and industrial titans that forged the industrial revolution, entry to 17 historic places in the care of Cadw – which normally charge admission – will be free on Sunday 1 March.

Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service, cares for some of Wales’ most loved history-filled places that have shaped the nation.

In lieu of payment to these sites, Cadw is asking visitors to consider a voluntary donation to Wales Air Ambulance.

The pan-Wales charity provides critical care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to those in urgent need.

There is no obligation to donate, but those wishing to can donate here.

To enjoy free access to one of these historic places this St David’s Day, visitors must reserve their free tickets online in advance.

Additionally, to avoid disappointment visitors to Plas Mawr and Castell Coch are advised to book their tickets as soon as possible, as there is a strict limit on the amount of tickets available for each of these sites.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “St David’s Day is such an important opportunity for celebrating everything that makes Wales a special nation with our unique identity and culture.

“Alongside our £1million fund for community St David’s Day events and celebrations across Wales this year, it’s great that people have the opportunity to visit some of our amazing historic places on 1st March.

“Visiting a Cadw site is a fantastic way to celebrate Dydd Gwyl Dewi and learn more about Wales’ incredible history.”

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, said: “I am so pleased that Cadw will, again, be giving away free entry tickets for St David’s Day. Visiting one of these special places filled with history is a fantastic way to celebrate what makes Wales unique. I’d urge anyone interested to book their tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

“We hope that visitors will also support our nominated charity, Wales Air Ambulance, who do incredible work right across the country.”

Abi Pearce, Wales Air Ambulance Corporate Partnership Manager for South Wales, said: “People can enjoy visiting some of Wales’ most iconic historic sites on St David’s Day, knowing they are helping save lives! We are hugely grateful that all visitors to Cadw sites will be granted free access and we hope they donate to our lifesaving service.

“Since our launch in 2001, we have carried out over 55,000 missions. We could not have done it without the support of the people of Wales, and we will always be there for them, wherever, and whenever, they need us.”

How to claim your free ticket –

Go to Cadw’s ‘Find a Place to Visit’ page and choose the historic place you want to visit.

Click ‘Book Tickets’ and pick your ticket type (for example, adult, family, or senior).

Select ‘Sunday 1 March’ and a time slot.

Add your free tickets to the basket and checkout.

Your free tickets will be sent to the email address you enter at checkout.

Please bring proof of booking on the day of your visit.